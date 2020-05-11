The White House defends the restart of the country
Many people working in the White House have been reported as positive to the COVID-19.
The White House defends the restart of the country
Francesco Fontemaggi
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The economic advisers of the president, Donald Trump defended Sunday the ability to restart the United States safely, despite the continuation of the epidemic and contamination within the White House, yet subject to control draconian.
In recent days, two employees of the “West Wing” where is the oval Office — a military in the service of the billionaire republican and then the spokesperson of the vice-chairman Mike Pence — have been positive to the new coronavirus.
In the aftermath, three leading members of the crisis cell in charge of coordinating the fight against the disease COVID-19 are entered into quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus.
Among them, the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, who advises daily Donald Trump, as well as the director of the Center for the prevention of infectious diseases (CDC) Robert Redfield and Stephen Hahn, the boss of the agency of the drug (FDA).
The people called to approach the 45th president of the United States, however, are subject to daily testing. And the rules are meant to be very strict, even if Donald Trump is regularly criticized for his refusal to wear a mask.
If, in these circumstances, the presidency is not spared, how the average American can return to work without fear of being contaminated ? The issue dominated in the political broadcasts of the Sunday on the american channels.
“The recession pandemic”
“The White House, it is a huge area, at least 500 people, probably a lot more,” said Larry Kudlow, economic advisor to the president, on the channel ABC. “Those who have tested positive are only a small fraction”, “relatively very few”, he insisted.
It has, therefore, defended the will of the president to “open the economy” to “tackle the unemployment figures, which are heart-rending”, “horrible”.
“Why don’t you trust businesses?”, continued to Larry Kudlow. “They know, on the one hand, that the people must be protected,” “and on the other hand it is necessary to reboot as much as possible to cope with the economic problem, recession, pandemic”, he pleaded.
The United States is, by far, the country most grief-stricken in the world by the virus, with more than 78 850 deaths. And if the situation is slowly improving in New York, the main home in the us, the epidemic is just to slow at the national level, with another 1500 to 2000 deaths per day.
But, after having issued guidelines conservative to the exit of the containment — which depends in the last resort of each State, the administration Trump grows a bit more every day in favour of a rapid resumption of activity.
“We have almost 80 000 people died, and we have also more than 30 million people who have applied for unemployment benefit”, noted, for example, on the channel CBS Kevin Hassett, another economic adviser to Donald Trump.
“Disaster chaotic absolute”
“We need to restart our economy, it will be a difficult time for everyone, as it is for the people of the West Wing this weekend”, has he hammered.
To six months of the election to which it briguera a new term of office, Donald Trump is looking forward to turning the page on the economic figures troubled times : unemployment rate increased from 3.5 % before the health crisis, to 14.7 %, fall in gross domestic product unprecedented expected in the second quarter.
“These numbers are not huge, because the economy was not doing well” before the crisis, “they are huge, because we have stopped the economy”, pointed out on Fox News the secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, while predicting a quick rebound : “we will have a third quarter that was better, a fourth quarter best, and next year will be a great year”.
This willingness has been criticized by democrats, who have already panned to Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic, that it was first minimized before sending contradictory messages.
Usually reserved on the policies of his republican successor, the ex-democratic president Barack Obama has mentioned in a private conversation, that has been properly filtered, a “disaster chaotic absolute”.
But beyond polemics, policies, experts have warned that the lifting of the confinement in many us States could reignite the epidemic.
“We are seeing a huge increase in mobility in some member States, which should result in more cases and deaths in ten days”, he warned on CBS’s Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
He explained that the model of his institute predicted 137 000 deaths in the United States by the 4th of August, a figure revised upwards because “of the increase of the mobility”.
In the last 24 hours, the United States recorded 776 deaths due to the coronavirus, the lowest figure since march. For several weeks, and the balance sheet daily ranged between 1 000 and 2 500 deaths. The epidemic made a total of nearly 80,000 deaths in the United States, according to the counting of the Johns Hopkins University, in which reference is made.