The white house: from 100 thousand to 250 thousand Americans could die from COVID-19
As a result of the coronavirus a pandemic in the United States can be lost from 100 thousand to 250 thousand people. This is the official us government forecast of experts released on Tuesday by the White house. It has been prepared taking into account the already taken preventive measures: the prohibition of public events, closure of schools and many firms and self-isolation.
The administration of the tramp so far refused to make public the forecasts, referring to the lack of reliable statistical data. Experts predict a significant increase in the number of infected. By Tuesday night, the US has identified about 174 thousand cases of infection, died 3433 man. “We have a very painful two weeks,” – said during the briefing President Donald trump, expressing the hope that soon “we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.” He called the willingness to follow quarantine “a matter of life and death.” The President extended the state of emergency for another month. Deborah Brix, appointed by the President trump the coordinator of the anti-virus effort, urged not to gather in groups more than ten people, to eliminate as far as possible, all movement, as well as visit outstanding restaurants and bars.
According to press reports, the President of the trump debates about the necessity of wearing masks by the Americans. While experts say that healthy people don’t need masks. However, there is evidence that the source of infection can become infected with coronavirus people who have no symptoms.