The WHO has reported a record number of cases in a day

May 20, 2020 21h52
GENEVA — The WHO has reported Wednesday, the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in the world in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, saying it feared its consequences in the poorest countries.
“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 106 000 cases were reported to WHO – the highest figure for a single day since the beginning of the epidemic,” alarmed ” by the director-general of the world health Organization.
“Nearly two-thirds of these cases have been reported in four countries”, he added during a virtual press conference from the headquarters of the WHO in Geneva.
Mr. Tedros did not specify what were these countries, but according to the latest WHO report, published on its internet site, it is in the United States, Russia, Brazil and saudi Arabia, closely followed by India, Peru and Qatar.
“We are very concerned by the growing number of cases in the low-income countries or middle-men” where the health system is failing or non-existent, and the measures of distancing physical more difficult to implement, said Mr. Tedros.
These countries are also the most vulnerable, in economic terms, the collapse of trade and the international movement of people who deny such a tourist trade vital.
The United Nations Program for development (UNDP) has estimated Wednesday in a report that the human development index, which measures jointly the education, health and standard of living, was on the way back this year, for the first time in decades because of the health consequences, social and economic costs of the pandemic.
The milestone of five million cases in the world, will soon be achieved, said Michael Ryan, responsible for the health emergencies of the WHO.