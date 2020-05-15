The WHO is investigating a possible link between the COVID-19, and Kawasaki disease in children
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The Kawasaki disease has puzzled health authorities of several countries for the past two weeks, even as the children are very much affected by the severe forms of the COVID-19.
The WHO said Friday to investigate a possible link between the disease COVID-19, and Kawasaki disease, an inflammatory syndrome affecting children, and that a related form has been a first death in France.
“The initial assumptions indicate that this syndrome may be related to the COVID-19 […]. We call upon all clinicians in the world to work with their national authorities and WHO to be on the alert, and a better understanding of this syndrome in children, ” said the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference in Geneva.
“It is crucial to characterize precisely and urgently this clinical syndrome, in order to understand its causality, and describe treatment protocols “, he added.
The WHO, with its global network of clinicians, has developed a preliminary definition and placed at the disposal of doctors a reporting form for any suspected cases of systemic inflammatory response Syndrome (SRIS).
The number of malaria cases in the world are rare, and the role of the new coronavirus in the development of the infection remains unknown, stressed Michael Ryan, head of emergency programmes, WHO.
To read also:
Increase in cases of childhood Kawasaki disease in hospitals in Montreal
“We don’t know if this is the virus that attacks cells, or if it’s the immune response and excessive, which results in inflammation, as is the case for Ebola, he explained.
The disease plot the health authorities of several countries for the past two weeks, even as the children are very much affected by the severe forms of the COVID-19.
After a first warning to the Uk at the end of April, similar cases have been reported in New York, Italy, or Spain. The dead are extremely rare, with a child of five years in New York and a teenager of 14 years old in London.
A first fatal case was revealed on Friday in France.
A boy of nine years died in Marseille (south) may 8, of brain damage, following a heart attack, indicated to the AFP the professor Fabrice Michel, head of the pediatric intensive care unit at The hospital de la Timone.
Tests of serology have shown that the child “had been in contact” with the coronavirus, but it had not developed symptoms of the COVID-19.
The symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome are a high fever, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal disorders, rash, conjunctivitis, and the language which reddens, swells and takes on a aspect of raspberry. They are close to the Kawasaki disease, which affects children and causes inflammation of the blood vessels.