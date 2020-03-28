The wife of Igor Nikolaev appealed to the public
The wife of singer Igor Nikolaev Julia Proskuryakova has published on his page on the social network post, which appealed to the public and fans.
She complained of the endless phone calls and messages from people who want to be the first to know about the state of health of the musician.
The singer was asked to leave them with her husband alone, as Igor now more than ever needs to rest. She intends to protect him from any worries and experiences. While Proskuryakova refused to give any comments from officials of Nikolaev before they themselves will be known official diagnosis.
“Please stop calling and napisyvat, give the opportunity to relax, focus and learn everything!” – added artist in Instagram.
She expressed hope that journalists and fans will show tact and will allow her family to focus on the health and status of Nikolaev.
Dear friends, colleagues and very partial media! Please, calm down! Please stop calling and napisyvat, give the opportunity to relax, focus and learn everything! If you are really so worried, just wait and don’t pull us! To answer everyone experiencing, and you sooo much, now is not the time and effort and our focus is on health! Please! Show tact and give us the opportunity to exhale and breathe! Don’t call Igor, please, right now he needs to rest and not to worry and wait for the results of the analysis! Before the official diagnosis, we have no information to anyone not going to give, neither I nor our CEO, none of our family! Thank you for understanding! Take care of yourself! with @igor_nikolaev_music
Recall that the musician a few days ago was in the hospital in Kommunarka, where doctors diagnosed him with focal pneumonia and took the test for the coronavirus.