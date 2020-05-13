The Williams sisters teachers of yoga for the containment
In normal circumstances, the Williams sisters, who have a total of 30 titles, Grand Slam in singles and 14 in doubles when they have united their efforts, to have participated in the Open championship of Italy this week.
Share
May 12, 2020 21h53
Updated at 23h38
Share
The Williams sisters teachers of yoga for the containment
Howard Fendrich
Associated Press
Serena Williams is looking forward to returning to competition when the health authorities allow, in part, because “it feels better than ever”.
Her older sister, Venus, was simply looking forward to relax on the terrace of a bar.
Two of the sisters, the most famous of the sports world have shared their states of soul and, still more, on Tuesday, after a session of yoga in the course of which they have given advice and have been able to have a little fun.
The circuit tennis professionals are on break until at least mid-July because of the pandemic of the COVID-19. The International of France, usually presented in may, were released in September, while Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time in 75 years.
In normal circumstances, the Williams sisters, who have a total of 30 titles, Grand Slam in singles and 14 in doubles when they have united their efforts, to have participated in the Open championship of Italy this week.
“I’m really looking forward to returning to the tennis courts. This is what I do best. I love to play tennis. ”
—
Serena Williams
“I’m really looking forward to returning to the tennis courts. This is what I do best. I love to play tennis, said Serena. This pause is a necessary evil. I think my body needed it, even if I didn’t want it. And I now feel better than ever. I feel more relaxed, more in shape. I’m ready to play real tennis.”
For its part, Venus has said that she was “looking forward to being able to get out. I want to go on a terrace in a bar with a glass of champagne in hand. I want to be able to have fun and dance.”
In the meantime, the followers who wanted to learn how to stretch like a champion have had the opportunity to attend a session led by Serena Williams, winner of 23 titles of the Grand Slam in singles.
Venus, who has won five times at Wimbledon and twice at the Usa’s International, has joined on a yoga mat, following the routine or showing sometimes alternative movements.
The session was webcast on the individual accounts of the two sisters on Instagram. After the yoga session, they are asked questions, and Venus is also remained online for a few more minutes to answer questions of the spectators.
The goal, apparently, was to help people keep in shape for the containment caused by the pandemic.