The wind sector optimistic

For québec plants such as LM Wind Power are well positioned to obtain contracts, whether the contracts on the internal market, or contracts for exports.

29 may 2020 21: 19

Gilles Gagné

The Sun

CARLETON — The wind sector quebec remains rather optimistic about the future until the pandemic passes, since several clues suggest that the eventual economic recovery will incorporate a greater amount of green energy, such as wind and solar power.

It is this that observes Frédéric Côté, general manager of Nergica, a centre for applied research in the field of renewable energy, based in Gaspé. As early as mid-march, all of the energy sectors have been considered “essential services” by the State, including wind energy, and the production has been maintained. He throws first a look at the last three months.

“Obviously, we know what is happening in the electricity demand; the pause of the economy has impacts in several respects. Demand has declined, but the summer could lead to increased demand, with heat waves in some areas in north america. This is to be followed. The signal of Hydro-Québec, is that the situation remains within the parameters of normal management”, addresses Mr Side.

Competitive industry

Encouraging signs for wind power were already in the context prépandémie.

“It’s going well in the United States, and in North America in general. In terms of power installed, the wind sector wins hands down and the solar industry is doing very well also. Mr. Trump [Donald, u.s. president] wanted to save coal, but the facts have a hard head. It doesn’t work. The investment in the installation of wind and solar farms dominate.

Remove the coal at the north american level is a possibility,” said Frédéric Side.

The wind energy sector in quebec installation of parks and manufacture of components has been twenty years, but it is especially since 2004-2005 it has hit its stride, with the first call for proposals important to Hydro-Québec, 1000 megawatts, and the emergence of an industry to equip these wind farms.

Frédéric Side (right) believes that renewable energy will have the rating during the next few years.

Photos special collaboration, Gilles Gagné

The prime minister François Legault has regularly criticized the deployment of wind power, such as the province of Quebec and the situation of surplus electricity, while many companies view these surpluses as a form of wealth and business opportunities.

Without pronounce on its expectations vis-à-vis what happens in Quebec in the medium term in the field of wind turbines, Mr. Côté noted that “the question is whether there is a place in the energy portfolio of the Québec energy competitive. The answer is yes. Wind energy has become competitive for years. The solar? He will become eventually, not in ten years, in less than five years”.

Contracts to come

Secondly, it is necessary to see the needs.

“Is it that there will be a tender of 1000 megawatts, or a strategy to 4000 megawatts? We don’t see it currently. However, when you look at what the government works, transportation electrification, energy policy, leading us towards 2030, we will need to produce more renewable energy in Quebec.”

Frédéric Side also reminds us that “it will be interesting to see how Hydro-Quebec is going to manage its contracts. Will sign there long-term agreements with a fixed rate, or agreements day-to-day? Electricity prices change by the minute on the north american market”.

The first contract to renegotiate in installed wind power capacity from 2004 will reach the park of Baie-des-Sables, near Matane, inaugurated at the end of 2006. And if Hydro-Québec decides not to renew the agreements of 20 years characterizing the wind farms of private property? Frédéric Side is not too worried about it.

“What is it made of? I think that we are heading towards a retrofit of the current fleets. The wind turbines are able to produce again, yes, with replacement of components in some cases and this is normal”, he notes.

He recalled that since the summer of 2016, the blade factory in Gaspé, LM Wind Power, operating at full capacity, except for a few weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, in the retrofitting of wind farms in the southern United States. The factory employs 485 people and all of its production is exported.

The pandemic and the recession

Frédéric Côté is aware that “the pandemic creates a sequence : a crisis in public health, which leads to an economic crisis and a crisis of public finances”. If he is not concerned for the respect of the current contracts of contracts of sale of electricity from wind farms, “electricity is not subsidized, from specific calls for tender”, he also believes that the wind sector may pose benefits to emerge from the recession.

“In 2008, the recession struck less strong in Quebec, specifically because there was at that time a program of infrastructure wind turbines; the construction of parks has supported the economy of Quebec,” he says.

The company’s québec plants manufacturing components are already exporting a lot, especially that it does get built more wind farms in Québec. LM Wind Power in Gaspé, exports from the summer of 2016 all of its production of blade to the south of the United States by rail.

The 4000 megawatts installed in Quebec for a dozen years have generated private investment of almost $10 billion.

Will it be difficult to raise capital in the post-pandemic for wind power projects? “All that is energy is capital-intensive. These investments are marked by a cash flow [working capital fund] spread over several years. It should work.”

The thinking of several thinkers on the future of society is in the sense of a shift towards green energy, to mitigate a crisis that could be even worse, climate change. Frédéric Side believes that the sector quebec renewable energy is preparing to respond to the call.

“The [settings] fundamentals are there. We should attend to a green stimulus. The industry is competitive in production of electricity. We are interested in solar in Quebec, otherwise, Hydro-Québec will be not a park experimental solar and québec companies [manufacturing of components] are already here […] The trend goes in the direction of machines and larger, a way of reducing unit costs. LM Wind Power in Gaspé is well placed, with the port and rail,” he concludes.

The wind energy sector employs 5,000 people in Quebec. The majority of these people live outside the “designated area”, the Gaspésie and the Bas-Saint-Laurent, where were built the first wind farms and the first plants of large components, such as blades and towers.

Le Soleil

