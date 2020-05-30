For québec plants such as LM Wind Power are well positioned to obtain contracts, whether the contracts on the internal market, or contracts for exports.
29 may 2020 21: 19
The wind sector optimistic
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON — The wind sector quebec remains rather optimistic about the future until the pandemic passes, since several clues suggest that the eventual economic recovery will incorporate a greater amount of green energy, such as wind and solar power.
It is this that observes Frédéric Côté, general manager of Nergica, a centre for applied research in the field of renewable energy, based in Gaspé. As early as mid-march, all of the energy sectors have been considered “essential services” by the State, including wind energy, and the production has been maintained. He throws first a look at the last three months.
“Obviously, we know what is happening in the electricity demand; the pause of the economy has impacts in several respects. Demand has declined, but the summer could lead to increased demand, with heat waves in some areas in north america. This is to be followed. The signal of Hydro-Québec, is that the situation remains within the parameters of normal management”, addresses Mr Side.
Competitive industry
Encouraging signs for wind power were already in the context prépandémie.
“It’s going well in the United States, and in North America in general. In terms of power installed, the wind sector wins hands down and the solar industry is doing very well also. Mr. Trump [Donald, u.s. president] wanted to save coal, but the facts have a hard head. It doesn’t work. The investment in the installation of wind and solar farms dominate.
Remove the coal at the north american level is a possibility,” said Frédéric Side.
The wind energy sector in quebec installation of parks and manufacture of components has been twenty years, but it is especially since 2004-2005 it has hit its stride, with the first call for proposals important to Hydro-Québec, 1000 megawatts, and the emergence of an industry to equip these wind farms.