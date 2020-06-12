The winds are the cause of many power outages
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The winds damaged or uprooted many trees in Montreal, including in the park Laurier.
The high winds have caused Thursday many power outages across Quebec, said Hydro-Quebec on its website.
According to the State-owned company, there were, to 19 h, 580 outages affecting more than 48 251 customers. The regions of Montreal, Montérégie and the Laurentians, the area most affected by the outages, were respectively 15 352, 8339 and 6125 customers without electricity.
Not least of 3542 customers were also without power in the Outaouais region.
Hydro-Quebec said to have mobilized a hundred of teams of editors to attempt to restore the service, but the stellar wind have complicated the task.
“As long as the winds blow, it is difficult to make repairs, so it is necessary to wait for the right moment when one perceives that the winds are diminishing,” said Ouali Fodil, a spokesman for Hydro-Québec.
At the end of the day, the winds decreased, so that the teams of Hydro-Québec have managed to restore service to nearly 40,000 customers between 15 h and 18 h, according to Ouali Fodil.
The company has also noted that “the storm evolves and moves to the east of the province’, which suggests that failures additional could arise in these sectors.
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts could reach up to 80 km/h in the Montreal area. The agency announced that the winds could reach up to Thursday night 50 km/h, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, the Saguenay. They might even be up to 70 km/h in some sectors of the Gaspé peninsula.