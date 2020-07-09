The withdrawal of the United States WHO marks a “setback for international cooperation”
Donald Trump had announced at the end of may “terminate the relationship” between his country and the WHO, it accused since the start of the pandemic show too lenient with China.
Share
July 8, 2020 22.08
Share
The withdrawal of the United States WHO marks a “setback for international cooperation”
AFP
Agence France-Presse
BERLIN — the withdrawal of The United States of the world health Organization (WHO), is a “setback for international cooperation,” said Wednesday a spokesperson for the German government.
“The global epidemics show that we need more international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, not least of cooperation,” said at a press conference Martina Fietz, spokesman of the government of Angela Merkel.
“The work of the WHO is extraordinary, especially in times like these, it is important that it be supported and sufficiently funded”, she argued, adding that the us withdrawal was a “setback for international cooperation”.
The United States confirmed on Tuesday have formally notified the united nations of the withdrawal of the us WHO, accused by Washington of having been slow to respond to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The notification will be effective at the end of a period of one year, on 6 July 2021, according to several officials of the u.s. government, the largest contributor to the organization.
Joe Biden, democratic candidate for the american presidential election in November, has promised to reverse this decision, “the first day” of his presidency, in case of victory.
Donald Trump had announced at the end of may “terminate the relationship” between his country and the WHO, it accused since the start of the pandemic show too lenient with China, where the new coronavirus first appeared in December before spreading on the planet.
He accuses the boss of WHO, the Ethiopian Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, have failed to reform the organization.