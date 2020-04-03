“The wolf”: a scene of marital life
Photo: Caroline Laberge
Under the guise of remorse, the will that shows Donald (Luc Senay) “to make his life”, so that Solange (Maude Guérin) discovers who she really is, is discovered for what it is: an approach egocentric that it imposes.
After the sparkling Sissi, it was fed necessarily great expectations vis-à-vis the new offering of Natalie Doummar. In The wolf, the young author’s foreign exchange generation, making live one of these couples to the former, where the woman is sacrificed, gave up his youthful dreams to maintain the home and raise children. After thirty years of the household, the husband suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is seen struck by a fleeting flash of lucidity. In a hurry to tell everything before his memory fades away, Donald recognizes its nature controlling and confesses his shame in the past. A confession that Solange welcomes first with an amazing insouciance, a denial. Could she really be so blind, if bitch ?
Played in the backstage of the Theatre Jean-Duceppe, under the formula of 5 to 7, The wolf seems to be initially very conventional, I must admit. With its duration shortened, its casual setting, this format is friendly seems to be able to lend itself to a narrative form less classic, or a report stage-room more flexible, in view of the intimacy with the audience. However, this conversation interspersed with humor between husband and wife, with a fourth wall in place, gives the impression, first, to attend to a shape a little bit dated, in a universe not far from téléromanesque.
Turn clever
But the piece is cleverly constructed : Natalie Doummar operates a turn progressive well controlled, not only by sliding more or less of the comedy conjugal to the existential drama, but by appearing to change the angle of the text. The story of a man who wants to make amends before they lose the spirit, we pass to the story of a woman whose denial is a choice lucid. And under the guise of remorse, the will that shows Donald ” to make his life “, so that Solange discovers who she really is, is discovered for what it is : an approach egocentric that it imposes. Confessions liberating for him, not for her. In the end, the piece highlights a female character both luminous and heartbreaking.
It works much better that The wolf is based on the superb Maude Guérin, heartbreaking in that last scene. In the Face of a Luc Senay, which gives, in spite of everything good-appealing to his predator, worried, proud of his company’s self-satisfied truth. The understated filmmaker Chloé Robichaud, leaves them all over the place, in the decor falsely realistic by Bruno-Pierre Houle.
As we proudly announced that one of the tellers of Duceppe at the entrance to the theatre, the show is sold out. But we already know that The wolf will be taken over next fall.
Text : Natalie Doummar, directed by : Chloé Robichaud, until the 27th of march, in the backstage of the Theatre Jean-Duceppe.