The women followed at the jewish general Hospital will be able to give birth elsewhere
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
The case of the jewish general Hospital of Montreal is particular, and the decision which has been taken should not be repeated, hopefully in the office of the prime minister.
The prime minister François Legault will announce on Monday afternoon that the women followed at the jewish general Hospital in Montreal will be transferred to give birth in another hospital and thus circumvent the ban to be accompanied during childbirth, learned The Duty.
The directive of the unpublished hospital montreal, which goes further than the ministry of Health, has created a “bush fire” on the social media since Friday, ” says a source at the office of the prime minister. François Legault, therefore, is to reassure women by allowing them to give birth elsewhere and reminding them that all other hospitals allow access to the guides without symptoms during childbirth.
“We are developing corridors of service to allow mothers who wish to have a companion during childbirth to have one,” said a source at the ministry of Health.
