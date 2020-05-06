The workers help at home, want a better salary
5 may 2020 16: 00
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — It is now the turn of workers who provide care to seniors in their homes to ask the government Legault to enact their working conditions, they earn less than $ 15 per hour.
Sylvie Nelson, president of the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, affiliated with the FTQ, which represents 1000, has sent a letter to the minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet.
Less than $ 15 per hour, these workers “deserve better working conditions. They take part, day after day, to reduce congestion in the CHSLD,” said Ms. Nelson.
It is used in the private services home help services, with people with loss of autonomy or disabled persons.
They give baths, cook, do errands and domestic help for these people. They can even administer medications, proceed to force-feeding, caring for people who have had a tracheostomy or stoma.
These workers are employed by sub-contractors, by social economy enterprises, private agencies, temporary work, or by people who receive a “Cheque emploi service” for such care and services.
A decree of the collective agreement can provide minimum employment conditions for all workers in a sector of activity, whether they are unionized or not.
“The effect on attraction, but also on the retention of the workforce, to the benefit of all businesses affected by a decree and would contribute to their sustainability,” noted Ms. Nelson.
There is already such decrees in the security agencies, the maintenance of public buildings and automotive services. These decrees are managed by joint committees of employers and employees.
The application of SQEES has been supported by users who receive these Cheques emploi service, in particular by the group of Ex aequo, that is.
“There is an urgent need for the government to act to help the private sector support at home, since the shortage of labour causes significant interruptions in services”, asserts François Allard, officer rights to the group a tie.
He recalls that these workers “are performing the same tasks as certain categories of employment in the public network, while being significantly less paid”.
Similarly, the cooperation Network of social economy enterprises in home care, which includes the time of employers, also supports a wage increase, but pointed out that the social economy enterprises should be compensated by Québec, if applicable.
“The recognition of the work of the employees of the home assistance must inevitably pass by a subsidy of the wages of the latter,” wrote the co-operation Network in a press release.
The Network stresses that the 8700 attendants to help at home, working with 100 000 users in the social economy enterprises home help (EESAD).
And 70 % of the people served by these social economy enterprises are single women over the age of 70 and who have a low income.