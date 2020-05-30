The workforce in NURSING homes this summer: François Legault increases the pressure
The prime minister has reported discussions complicated with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), which represents a large number of nurses.
May 29, 2020 14h56
Updated at 21h04
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault, who fears a lack of manpower in NURSING homes this summer, increasing the pressure on a trade union of nurses and the federal government.
This is what he has allowed to appear on Friday, during a press briefing at Joliette, then he addressed the issue of summer holidays for the staff of the health.
The prime minister has reported discussions complicated in the Lanaudière region with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), which represents nurses and auxiliary nurses, in particular.
“I have difficulty understanding why we can’t get along with the FIQ”, he pestered.
On the other hand, he referred to an agreement in this region with the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN) and the Alliance of professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) in regard to the holidays.
Employees represented by these two unions will have two weeks of vacation, as well as ongoing by the end of September, said Mr. Legault.
The PTSA was later clarified that the agreement did not limit the holiday to two weeks and that collective agreements would apply.
For its part, the FIQ in the Lanaudière region would require that its members can take three weeks of vacation by the end of September. “It is mathematically impossible,” said François Legault.
“The two offers are still on the table: two weeks of vacation by the end of September for the world, or three weeks of vacation for everyone, but by the 13 October. It is a question of continuity of services”, he pleaded.
In addition, the head of the government of québec’s income, Friday, on his conversation of the previous day with the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
He said he felt a “more openness” on the part of Mr. Trudeau about at the request of the Quebec retain the 1000 soldiers of the canadian army in the LTCU until 15 September.
The soldiers are currently working seven days a week, 12 hours per day.
“I was pretty direct with Mr. Trudeau and I asked him what there was of the more urgent as other work,” said Mr. Legault.
He said he had suggested to the prime minister of the canadian soldiers are working instead of eight hours per day, five days per week.
On the 1000 soldiers at work at this time in Quebec, Mr. Legault has lamented the fact that many are working to produce reports outside of the centres for seniors.
“I have nothing against the reports, but the ratio, I would like to find out more about the 1000 in NURSING homes”, he said.
Trudeau maintains the blur
A few hours earlier, in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau maintained a clear focus on the intentions of federal to overcome the lack of staff in NURSING homes.
“In the short term, we are there with the armed Forces, but for the medium and long term, we will be there with more money, with more resources depending on the needs and requests of the provinces,” he said during a press conference.
In spite of the questions repeated in both French and English, he has refused to provide more details on these resources available to the provinces.
At the present time, the Québec counts on the support of precisely 1350 members of the armed Forces, 1050 soldiers deployed in 25 NURSING homes, for help to regain control of the situation. The mission is scheduled to end on June 12.
The minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, said earlier this week on CBC that it was not possible to ask the military to remain in office until mid-September, as requested by Quebec.
“Our medical staff, so that we can provide maximum assistance, works seven days per week, shift work of 12 hours, each day. It is necessary to take care of them as well,” he said.
Mr. Legault had said Thursday that Quebec was ready to “accommodation” in terms of working hours to keep the soldiers as long as possible, if necessary. He added that it was difficult to see what mission could be more important, currently, that care of the elderly and vulnerable.
COVID-19: 61 NEW DEATHS IN QUEBEC
The coronavirus has made 61 new victims in Quebec, has announced Friday, for a total of 4363 lives lost.
It was reported also 530 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected at 50 232.
Sixty-six people were hospitalized, for a total of 1265. Among these, 172 were in the intensive care, a decrease of six.
We added 207 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 24 838.
The number of cases had increased to 5347 in the Laval region and 6780 in the Montérégie region. The canadian Press