The world Championship of hockey is cancelled because of the COVID-19
Photo: Ivan Sekretarev Archives Associated Press
This decision comes exactly two weeks after the announcement of the cancellation of the world Championship of women’s hockey in Nova Scotia, 31 march to 10 April.
The world Championship of ice hockey male 2020 has been canceled, announced on Saturday that the Council of the international Federation of hockey on ice (FIHG).
In a press release, the FIHG states that the decision to cancel the tournament, which regularly hosts players from the NHL and that was to take place from 8 to 24 may in Zurich and in Lausanne, Switzerland, had been taken because of the outbreak of coronavirus, and following discussions with the representatives of the different parties involved.
“For the family of international ice hockey, it is a harsh reality to face, but a reality that we must accept,” said president René Fasel.
“The coronavirus is a challenge universal and requires major efforts by governments to fight his programming. The FIHG must do everything in its power to support this struggle. We need to put the sport aside for the time and support to governmental organizations and the family of the hockey on ice “, the president added Fasel.
Gian Gilli, general secretary of the organizing Committee, said accept the decision of the Council of the FIHG.
“But of course, it is a great disappointment for the organizing Committee. This is an exceptional situation for all the people involved, and now it comes to resolving the outstanding issues. “
This decision comes exactly two weeks after the announcement of the cancellation of the world Championship of women’s hockey, which was to be held in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, 31 march to 10 April. This tournament will be presented in Nova Scotia in 2021.
In addition, the annual Convention 2020 FIHG, which was to take place in Zurich from 21 to 23 may, has been postponed until further notice. The Council of the FIHG will use all the means at its disposal in the coming weeks to communicate and discuss the implications of the sports and organizational of the cancellation of the world Championship of ice hockey, as well as the possibility of holding the annual Congress in Zurich at a later date.
According to the FIHG, there is obviously no possibility of holding the tournament in another country. Moreover, adds the organisation, the scenario according to which edition of the Championship scheduled in Switzerland be postponed to another year must be the subject of discussions in the framework of the annual Congress, since the host countries for the subsequent editions are determined until 2025.
“Thus, such a decision will not come before the annual meeting takes place,” said the FIHG.