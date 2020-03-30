The world health organization is launching a blockchain-based platform to combat COVID-19
On 28 March, the world health organization (who) signed a partnership agreement with large blockchain and technology companies to launch a blockchain platform (DLT) to communicate about the pandemic coronavirus.
Platform MiPasa, built on the basis of Hyperledger Fabric, its purpose is to provide “early detection of carriers COVID-19 and hot spots of infection.”
MiPasa was launched in partnership with the technology company IBM, the computer company Oracle, corporate blockchain platform Hacera and IT Microsoft.
The platform aims to facilitate “the exchange of private information between individuals, government agencies and healthcare institutions”.
Location data and status data health platform “made public” to receive global information, ensuring the privacy of patients, MiPasa called the platform “the information highway, which can be checked”. MiPasa also plans soon to post freely available tools for analysis.
According to information on the website of the project:
“MiPasa can help track and predict local and global epidemiological trends and to identify the likely silent carriers, feeding data-data about modes of transmission and cases, powerful processors artificial intelligence in the world.”
Some national health agencies are also involved in the projects – including American, European and Chinese centers control and disease prevention, Department of health of Hong Kong, the government of Canada and the national health Commission of China.
Combating coronavirus demonstrates the capabilities of DLT
Pandemic coronavirus showed what can be useful for blockchain technology. On 25 March it was reported that the Ministry of development of society the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (MOCD) has launched a solution based on the DLT to check the identity and distribution of the official documents, which allows customers to interact securely with MOCD from home.
The blockchain technology has also been proposed as an effective means by which to distribute the stimulus package in the United States – some supporters even suggest US to start “digital dollar.”
China launched the blockchain in numerous programs to promote efforts in the fight against COVID-19 using DLT to monitor the spread of the virus, distribution of medical records and medical supplies and charitable donations.