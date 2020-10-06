The legendary guitarist died of cancer at the age of 65. The world of rock is in mourning and was reflected by the emotional messages of different protagonists of the music industry.

Eddie Van Halen died of cancer at age 65. The sad news quickly generated worldwide repercussions in the music scene, but for her family it was truly heartbreaking. This was stated by his son Wolfgang Van Halen with a moving message on his social networks.

“I can't believe I have to write this, but my father lost his long and hard battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I have shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I will ever fully recover from this loss, “said Wolfgang.

