The world quarantined: scientists record a decline of a third “seismic noise”
Scientists say that the shutdown of transportation systems and other human activities in the pandemic coronavirus led to a marked decrease in the so-called “seismic noise” around the world.
“According to a seismologist at the Belgian Royal Observatory, Thomas Lecoq, vibration caused by human activity fell by a third since then, both in this country introduced restrictive measures in connection with the coronavirus. Researchers at the California Institute of technology have noted a similar decrease in noise in the vicinity of Los Angeles. Similar observations were made and scientists in the UK”, – stated in the message.
The authors of the article, published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature, explain that human activities, including the movement of vehicles and industrial equipment, may cause movements of the crust, like earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Therefore, as says the journal Nature, the reduction of noise allows scientists to obtain more accurate data on the aftershocks of earthquakes in cities that otherwise would go unnoticed.
According to the researchers, it also allows you to explore the less visible vibrations, including those created by ocean waves, which helps in sensing the Earth’s crust.
It was reported on March 11, the world health organization declared a pandemic in connection with the spread of coronavirus in the world Covid-19. Many countries have shut down regular air, rail and road connections, many enterprises have suspended or reduced work.
According to Worldometer, the number of confirmed cases COVID-19 in the world has exceeded 800 thousand, of them metalnyh over 40 thousand, recovered more than 174 thousand people.