The worst may be to come in the developing countries
Commodities are distributed by the army in Paraguay. More than 25 000 citizens have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
No one is immune to the pandemic of COVID-19, observed last month, a report by Oxfam. “Personalities of a prince as well as movie stars are infected with the virus, which makes no difference between the rich and the poor. But the equality stops there. “
This is true in every country, where the most vulnerable workers are often the most exposed, most at risk, and not always as well served by health systems. But it is also true for the countries between them, the greatest dangers in human and economic weigh on the poorest countries, much of the attention of the rich countries is monopolized by their own fate.
The world health Organization has reported, on Wednesday, the largest number of new cases (106, 000) of sars coronavirus in the world in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The WHO is especially concerned about the increase in the number of cases in the developing countries.
This trend is not about to reverse, according to more than one expert, and could become one of the scars are deeper than we let this pandemic.
Attention, fragile
The greater vulnerability of developing countries is the result of multiple factors, observed last month, an analysis of the Organization of economic cooperation and development (OECD). The first to which we think, of course, is the lack of health services, the countries of sub-saharan Africa with, for example, by an average of 0.2 doctors per 1000 inhabitants, compared to 2.2 in Latin America and 3.4 in the OECD countries. The advantage of having relatively young populations is more than offset by the impact of poverty on their health, the density of the cities, the lack of basic services such as running water for washing hands, and being already filled with all kinds of humanitarian tragedies, with, for example, 84 % of refugee populations in the world.
The idea is to put “on pause,” the economy appears to be difficult to apply while 90% of workers do not benefit from any form of formal social protection in case of job loss or illness, said OXFAM.
Governments have tried to knit at the speed of a social safety net of emergency, recently reported the international monetary Fund (IMF), India and Nepal by, for example, to payments in kind or in cash to informal workers, while others, such as Thailand and Vietnam, have sent their aid through digital platforms, or utility bills.
These governments are however far from having the same financial resources from rich countries and do not weigh heavy in the more than 9000 billion undertaken so far in public aid since the beginning of the crisis, according to the IMF, of which 8,000 billion only for the countries of the G20. Already severely indebted, many developing countries are seeing investors and lenders flee to seek refuge in safer havens. The global economic downturn hit the prices of their exports of natural resources, their tourist industry is soaring and the crisis in the rich countries could melt the money transfers of their nationals by 20 %.
Worse than worst
“The situation looks more serious than thought last month,” said last week the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, during a teleconference organized by the Financial Times, referring to his forecast of a 3% fall in the global economy this year, it was described as the worst economic crisis of the post-war period.
The height is that this health crisis and the economy, combined with the fear of the governments of the popular uprisings, which could lead to an escalation of protectionism in the trade of food products, said the economist of the University of Harvard, Carmen Reinhart, also present at the teleconference.
“This crisis has the power to erase decades of progress in some developing countries. And the help offered, until now, by the developed countries, in the form of credit facilities and of moratorium on the payment of their debt, will not suffice. “