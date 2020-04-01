“The worst moment of life.” Football star from Spain told us how sick COVID-19
01.04.2020, 12:53
Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who had contracted the coronavirus, said that he could hardly breathe for 25 minutes, when came the critical moment СOVID-19
Infected with coronavirus 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina has called the disease the worst moment in my life. About this player told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport
“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, 25 minutes I have almost no oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life. Was scared when I realized that oxygen is: infinite moments of fear as if suddenly I blocked her throat,” – said the goalkeeper.
According to Reyna, he started to feel bad a little over two weeks ago: there was a constant fatigue, fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. “Only now I’m winning the battle with the coronavirus,” said the goalkeeper.
Now the goalkeeper is at home with his wife, five children and two relatives. In the critical six to eight days, he never went out of the room.
HELP. Pepe Reina is a graduate of the Academy of “Barcelona”. Most of his career was spent in the “Villarreal”, “Liverpool” and “Napoli”. Now on loan stands for “Aston Villa”.
Together with the national team of Spain, was twice European champion and once world champion. Voted the best goalkeeper of the English Premier League from 2005 to 2008.
- At the end of 2019 in Wuhan (China) began an outbreak COVID-19: it is caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Vaccines and recognized who specific treatment COVID-19 yet.
- At the moment COVID-19 ill 858 765 people, killing 42 of 151 patients who have recovered 178 119 patients.