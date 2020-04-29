The year 2020 on the path of the heat records
Photo: Olivier Douliery Agence France-Presse
If the trend continues, the year 2020 is a 75% chance of becoming the warmest year ever recorded.
While several voices were raised calling for an economic recovery which would also help to combat the climate crisis, new scientific data already provide for that 2020 should be the warmest year ever recorded. A further proof of the need for an acceleration of the fight against the disturbances of the climate, according to the secretary-general of the united Nations, Antonio Guterres.
According to an assessment conducted by the u.s. Agency for ocean observation and atmospheric (NOAA), if the trend continues, 2020 a 75 % chance of becoming the warmest year ever recorded. And even if it does not reach the first position, the current year is 99 % likely to be in the “top five” warmest years.
Already, the service of the european Copernicus climate change said earlier this month that the temperatures in march in the world were of the same order as in 2017 and 2019, which are among the month of march the warmest ever recorded, behind the record of march 2016.
Moreover, all of these environmental indicators (melting glaciers, rising oceans, extreme weather events, etc) point to a worsening of the climate crisis, according to what emerges from the report ” State of the climate global 2015-2019 “, produced by the world meteorological Organization (WMO). The experts also expect that the average global temperature bat a new record in the course of the next five-year period (2020-2024).
“Greener growth “
These scientific data, which illustrate year after year, a major trend in global warming, have prompted the UN to repeat in recent weeks that the current crisis should not make us forget the climate crisis. “Of course, the COVID-19 has caused a serious crisis in health and economic in the world, but if we don’t fight against the climate change, human well-being, ecosystems and economies could be threatened for centuries “, warned, and last week the head of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, who is quoted in a press release.
The global health crisis, focusing on the shutdown of entire sectors of the economy, is expected to result this year, “6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the WMO. But this reduction is expected to be ” temporary “. Hence the importance, according to the un organization, to think about the type of stimulus that will be put forward, particularly by the major emitters that are the United States, China and Europe (45 % of global emissions of greenhouse gases).
The UN is particularly concerned that ” previous economic crises have often been followed by a recovery accompanied by growth in carbon emissions much more strong.” It calls for the implementation of recovery plans for post-pandemic, promoting a ” greener growth “.
A call taken on Tuesday by the secretary-general of the united Nations, in a text published in the New York Times. Recalling that the planet is on the cusp of an upheaval, “devastating” climate in which it will not be possible to isolate, Antonio Guterres calls for a reconstruction ” more sustainable “. As he argues, this “green stimulus” would also be beneficial for the global economy.
Mr. Guterres, thus, offers six “action” to governments, including public investment accelerated in the “decarbonisation” of the economy, the end of subsidies to fossil fuels, the imposition of a price on emissions of greenhouse gases, the rejection of bailouts for polluting industries, and the consideration of “climate risk” in investment, including for infrastructure.