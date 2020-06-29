The Young Cast: like on a cloud

The troupe The Young Cast of Lévis is currently turning heads in the american show World of Dance, produced by none other than Jennifer Lopez. Behind this success, lies a lot of work, discipline and a brotherhood unique.
The show has been recorded in the month of February. The young troupe of Lévis had to keep the secret until the beginning of the broadcast, at the end of the month of may.
We saw them dance two times in front of the famous judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough until now, the team will pass to the step of duels. We are promised other numbers filled with emotions, it will be necessary to continue to watch.
This dream, the 11 dancers aged 13 to 17 years have lived just before the health crisis broke out. They returned to the house at the beginning of the month of march. Even the producers of the show have sped up the filming of the final to avoid problems in case… they were right.
Since their return, the dancers of Lévis have the time to enjoy every moment of their passage to the tv.
“It is on a cloud, we see all of our work with the benefit of hindsight. I’ve never had such a beautiful experience it. It is a lot of work, but so much worth the effort. We receive so many beautiful comments, much love. We greatly appreciate,” says Alyssa Leblond, it is part of the oldest of the troupe, she danced with The Young Cast for several years already.
It is she who is the spokesperson for the group, but you can not put a dancer more than another of the before, they are a close-knit group.
“We really are dancers of groups, people, team. It is the strength of our numbers also. It is the strength of the dancers. I think that it is so one positive point for their lives beyond the dance also, they know how to work as a team,” said Caroline Lemieux, dancer and choreographer of the troupe The Young Cast.
“We are like family, this is really it. The younger ones are like my little sisters! We love it and we love what we do, it is for that that we work well together,” said Alyssa.