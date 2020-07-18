The young people will socialize in bars, or elsewhere, say experts
The deputy administrator of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo, said on Friday that there was “cause for concern” the increasing number of cases related to bars and nightclubs, particularly among young people.
Holly McKenzie-Sutter
The canadian Press
SAINT-JEAN, T.-N.-L. — observers fear that, in the light of the upsurge in the number of cases of COVID-19 among young people, that the provincial authorities have allowed too early in the opening bars.
The deputy administrator of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Howard Njoo, said on Friday that there was “cause for concern” the increasing number of cases related to bars and nightclubs, particularly among young people. He urged Canadians to exercise creativity while maintaining their social life.
“Sing, socialize, and dance in close contact with others in closed spaces, in areas that are crowded, is not a good way to party this summer,” recalled Dr. Njoo.
The experts argue that the opening of bars is risky, but they also recognize that Canada has been successful in controlling the pandemic within its borders. In the summer, they say, gives authorities the possibility of offering a relief from social to people in a controlled setting.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital and associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, is not surprised by the outbreaks related to bars.
Like any indoor space where people gather for hours, he warns that the bars are places where infections can spread quickly.
“One consumes alcohol and becomes disinhibited,” says Dr. Bogoch. It is much less likely that people will adhere to distancing measures physical in these environments.”
Outbreaks of COVID-19 in bars are produced in the world and in Canada.
Outbreaks have been linked to clubs of stripping and private parties in British Columbia. In Montreal, people have to queue for hours to pass a urine test after that the public health officials had recommended to all those who had visited a bar since the 1st of July.
There were no less than 30 new cases linked to a bar.
Dr. Bogoch is hoped that the scenario montreal will serve as the “wake-up” for young people in good health in order that they remember the way in which the pandemic affects the communities. As was done by the director of Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, he was reminded of the cardinal rule: the distancing physical, hygiene, such as washing hands, and wearing a cover face.
The professor deems that it is inevitable to see young people between the ages of twenty and thirty occur in the course of the pandemic, that the bars are open or not, especially after a period of confinement emotionally difficult.
“People are starved for social interactions. They are looking for, ” said Dr. Bogoch. Rather than blame, we should seek ways to take more safely.”
According to him, institutions might be able to distribute masks and stations of disinfection, or add seats to the outside to reduce the overall probability of spread.
Colin Furness, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the School of public health Dalla Lana University of Toronto, is concerned that people have a tendency to mitigate or minimize the risks.
It is not surprising that young people are trying to justify themselves to meet as a group after feeling locked in for months. Above all, they have heard messages that the symptoms are less serious for their age class.
“The sense of self is at this age closely linked to the social relations with the other. Is found isolated, because of the COVID-19, it is really very brutal, very harmful for this age group,” says Mr Furness.
He also thinks that the governments could benefit from a period of low spread community for amending certain regulations to facilitate the lives of young adults, in particular those relating to the consumption of alcohol in the open air.
The authorities need to exercise caution, but also of creativity, allowing the re-openings of businesses in a way that meets the social needs of the people, ” said Mr. Furness.
“There is room for creativity. Instead of talking about prohibition, how can we channel this need 1/8version reports sociaux3/8 a manner that is less dangerous?”