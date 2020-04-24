The zinc, a “miracle solution” against the COVID-19?
SCIENCE DAILY / “I read your article saying that there is still no drug that fight directly with the virus COVID-19, and now I would like to know if it is true that zinc is a nutrient “miracle” against this disease, as claimed by the site Health Body Spirit [https://bit.ly/3ahNHaD],” asks Raymond Varin.
It is possible that the zinc can improve the immune response against viruses in general. So maybe — I insist : may be — that it might help against the COVID-19, but it is not yet demonstrated. Not at all, even.
What is known about zinc is that it is an essential nutrient : the body cannot move because it is involved in all kinds of aspects of metabolism, including the proper functioning of the immune system. People who lack of zinc develop less well their immune cells. According to an article published last year in the scholarly journal Advances in Nutrition, a number of studies have shown positive effects of zinc to combat a variety of viruses, some respiratory viruses. A meta-analysis (section that brings together data from several studies on the same question) that the very serious Cochrane Collaboration published in 2013 also concluded that zinc can help against the viruses that cause the common cold, which includes some of the coronavirus.
So although the idea that this mineral can give a boost against the COVID-19 is not yet proven, it cannot be called a totally far-fetched — but it is not bad that we can say more positive of this text of Health Body, Mind, and I’ll come back.
First, the effect observed by Cochrane in 2013 was not great : the symptoms were shortened by 1 day in average. Their severity, however, was not reduced by the zinc, and it needed high-dose (75 milligrams or more per day, while the recommended maximum is 40 mg/d) to observe an effect — not to mention that Cochrane described the quality of the scientific evidence of “low”.
In addition, the article ofAdvances in Nutrition has found a “wide variability” in the results about the respiratory virus : some studies and meta-analyses have concluded that zinc helps to fight off respiratory viruses, but other will not. The web page that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States dedicated to the zinc found the same thing about the common cold — there are studies that lean both sides.
So what does this mean for the COVID-19 ? Not much, in fact. Even if one assumes that zinc supplements help against the common cold, and even if it is assumed that this applies to the human coronaviruses (which are not the only virus to give the cold), it ignores it completely if it applies to the COVID-19. Then maybe it can help. Maybe…
Unfortunately, the text of Health Body Mind ignore cheerfully all these nuances to present the zinc as a “miracle solution” of which it is necessary “urgently to speak” (despite one or two formulations to be more cautious here and here for the form). This is a through almost systematic of this site when it is a question of “natural health”. This virtual magazine is not a reliable source of information, but rather a propaganda tool, that, when it comes to promoting the “natural health”, regularly paid in the exaggerations, distortions and falsehoods pure and simple. Here are a few examples that I found in the text on the zinc :
- “The doctors of the world prescribing zinc !! Two German scientists have just published a comprehensive study on this topic, calling them to test the combination of hydroxychloroquine + zinc against the COVID-19”, one reads in the text. However when one goes back to the source, one quickly realizes that it is not at all a “comprehensive study”, but a simple “hypothesis”.
- Zinc prevents the multiplication, in the cell, the coronavirus RNA… which is part of the coronavirus chinese”, ensures Healthy Body, Mind, citing this study in support. Gold said the study does not speak of the “coronavirus” chinese, but the virus of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). It is a close relative of the virus of the COVID-19, but this is not the same thing. The article has indeed found an inhibitory effect of zinc on the virus, but it was in a test tube and in cells of monkey. Then one is very far from proof of efficacy against the COVID-19 in a real human body.
- “In general, zinc deficiency is very common in the general population !”, continues the site, which even conjures up the figure of 80 to 90% of patients”to a doctor-nutritionist”, which is not named anywhere. It is true that the lack of zinc is a problem that is fairly widespread, but the NIH speak rather of 20% to 25% among 60 years and over. This is not “very common”.
- “And that’s not all, builds Healthy Body and Mind. Take a look at this study staggering, published in BMC Medicine. Among 350 children with severe pneumonia, those who received zinc in addition to antibiotics) were three times more likely to survive ! This is significant : there were 7 deaths in the group “with zinc” compared to 21 deaths in the group “zinc-free” !” Here, it is really in the anything. The figures quoted are true, but Health Body Mind “forgets” to mention that the study was conducted in Uganda, a country where HIV is devastating, with nearly 6% of the population aged 15-49 years who are hiv-positive, and “forget” to specify that the zinc has made a difference that in children with HIV. In this study, “staggering”, one reads in fact : “Among the 127 children not living with HIV, the mortality was 7/127 (5.5 per cent) among those who received a placebo and 5/127 (3.9 percent) among those who received zinc.” So much the better, if the zinc has helped hiv-positive children but, once again, what this website provides as evidence is not really one.
We could go on for a long time like that, but the principle is still the same. Health Body Spirit multiplies the hyperlinks to scientific studies, but distort very often their data and their conclusions. In fact, it is one of the worst sources of disinformation science that I know of — and I’ve seen a hell of a lot, I beg you to believe me.
