Theft at the Canadian Tire Lévis: a suspect mastered by clients
At least three customers in the store have not hesitated to intervene to stop the fanatical
July 6, 2020 11h16
Updated at 21h03
Customers of the Canadian Tire Lévis have overpowered a man who allegedly committed a theft in the store on Sunday.
Around 10 am, the police force of Lévis received a call from an employee of the Canadian Tire of the Route du président-Kennedy indicating that a theft had been committed and that the suspect was in the parking lot. Intoxicated by the drug and aggressive, the man had also shoved an employee.
But while the officers were en route, the suspect decided to return to the store with cutting pliers.
At least three customers in the store have not hesitated to intervene to stop the maniac. “Customers have mastered what it is until we arrive,” said Maxime Pelletier, spokesman for the police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL).
A minute later, the police arrived and arrested the suspect, to which they had experienced a few times during the weekend while he seemed intoxicated by the drug.
Detained since his arrest, the man is expected to appear Monday at the palace of justice of Quebec for robbery and non-compliance with conditions of probation.