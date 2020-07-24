Theft of package in the series: surprised in flagrante delicto
A series of packages were stolen on the porches of Quebec city, and Boischatel.
July 23, 2020
Updated on July 24, 2020 at 8h03
Marc Allard
The Sun
Of Nike shoes, a package of meal GoodFood, cosmetics Sephora: the suspects had stolen a series of parcels on the porches of Quebec city, and Boischatel.
But, on late Monday afternoon, a citizen of Boischatel was surprised in flagrante delicto. He got in his car and was tracked down on the roads the car Mitsubishi Lancer white at the edge of which the three suspects took place.
The citizen “followed the people who had possibly committed a robbery of a package with him, described Pierre Poirier, spokesperson of the police Department of the City of Quebec. When the police arrived where he was, there had been an exit from the road”.
One of the suspects had lost control of the car in the area of the street of the Pioneers-de-Beauport, interrupting his course in the reeds.
The arrival of the police, the three suspects fled on foot, but were intercepted. Two young men, aged 20 and 18 years old, and a teenager, have been arrested. The two men have appeared in court for theft and receiving stolen property Monday, at the palace of justice of Quebec. The young woman was summoned to court later.
After the arrest, the police have pulled out the boxes from the car. The Sun accounted for approximately a fortnight. Some of the packages had been delivered by Canada Post.
Rare signatures
In the wake of the pandemic COVID-19, Canada Post has put in place a new policy for the delivery of parcels to eliminate close contacts with the clients at the door and reduce the customer traffic to post offices.
The political “Ring, file, exit,” request to factors of knocking or ringing at the doors, choose the safest place to deposit the item, then move it to the following address.
By e-mail, a spokesperson for Canada Post, Hayley Magermans, has informed the Sun that, “to the extent possible”, the postal service does not request a signature, except in the case of packages for which a proof of identity, proof of age, a against or refund of customs duties are required. And “it is at the post office that these tasks are completed,” says Mrs Magermans.
The spokesperson indicated that Canada Post does not track a package stolen. But “we can confirm that there has been no significant change in the number of client requests that we have received about package possibly stolen,” says Ms. Magermans.