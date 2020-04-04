Then, we dance!
Several public initiatives have been put in place to invite to the dance.
Stay at home is a headache for the artists in dance who live primarily of teaching and performing. Since the beginning of the containment measures demanded by Quebec, these last compete of imagination to continue to create, to unite and rally Quebecers around their part to maintain the link with their students.
Amélie Lévesque Demers is a professional dancer. She has mounted this fall his own school, the Academy of dance Makam, in Montreal. Last month, the young entrepreneur has seen the future of his business take a turn very uncertain. She quickly found creative solutions to allow the children to occupy themselves during the quarantine without losing the link with the dance : coloring pages for the little ones, crossword puzzles on the ballet, and hip-hop. “With the teens, I decided to catch up on the news through social networks. I talk to them on a daily basis, I share exercises to do at home, or send the music to the choreography, ” says the artistic and pedagogical director of the school.
According to the teacher, these are teenagers, and more specifically its students troop to the competition, who live the more evil the situation, in particular because they were seen to be carried over all events for which they work year round. “I think it will allow for a greater solidarity between my young dancers. They are going to be there in the second where the school’s going to reopen. They have so much in the mood to dance ! It’s going to be a rage to live and to dance at the back “, believes the teacher.
In the meantime, Amélie Lévesque Demers is considering giving on-line courses, but only for his students. She does not wish to broadcast a large number. “If all the world is to live free, this is not good for the market. It gives the impression that our work can be done free of charge “, she explains.
Gabrielle Goudreault is the director of And it dance !, a new school opened in September, Matane. Party outside of the country during the week of spring break, the young woman immediately stopped his activities on his return, losing more of its revenues at the same time. This did not prevent him to continue to transmit his passion otherwise, more playful way. “I wanted to give parents a great activity to share with family and let them know that we were not very far away ! I decided to create a challenge danced in six days ! The population plunges into the world of three genres of dance : breakdance, belly dance, and the gumboots, ” says the director.
His students and their parents have responded very positively to this challenge and have sent several messages of encouragement and family videos ” inspiring “. “We wanted to entertain people, while educating them !” says Gabrielle Goudreault, who is excited to see all of the projects implemented by the community more tight than ever. An energy to maintain in the future, she believes.
Online, all !
Camille Roll has mounted the studio Ballet Hop, which caters mainly for women 25 to 55 years. As soon as the guidelines for closure were given, the entrepreneur and professor has postponed all the courses, training and events. “We had no income during the first days of the crisis,” she explains. But it’s not let down. A few days later, Camille has set up his strategy : a complete offer of courses in line with a course of stretching, there are several levels of ballet classes and even a course for children.
“We started with a week of free classes on Facebook, live, to familiarize ourselves with the teaching at a distance and shooting video. We will then make these courses for a fee to help us through this very difficult period “, says the young entrepreneur.
For Camille Roll, it was obvious to propose a solution of replacement in order to maintain his community and to ” keep alive the strong link which unites the students and teachers during the quarantine. “Physical activity has benefits immense on the body : reduction of the effects of stress, improvement of mood, regulation of sleep and appetite, things that are practical in confinement. And as the ballet combines grace and strength, beauty and power, art and sport… it improves the overall well-being, the body, the heart and the mind also, ” says Camille Roll.
The announcement of the online course, hundreds of messages of love and encouragement ” have swept across the social networks. Ballet Hop has even seen its number of subscribers grow 25 % in seven days, with over 1000 new subscribers.
“Our free videos have reached almost 20,000 people to date,” she continued. In addition to this craze, many of their clients have also asked not to put their subscriptions on pause during the crisis to help the school financially : “The response is overwhelmingly positive and supportive. You feel surrounded and supported, ” says Camille.
Once the crisis has passed, the young professor plans to keep the online platform, a project planned for a long time but had not seen the light of day due to lack of time and resources. “It will allow us to reach people that are distant from the region of Montreal, but also our clients who are injured, perinatal, etc, For us, it is one more link that binds us to our community. “
Enter in the dance
Several public initiatives have also been put in place to invite to the dance. This is the case, for example, with the group Facebook Dance of life/rest in thee, which offers everyone to dance at home, every night at 18 h. To the origin of this group is Deborah Chaveron, a housewife who was beginning to feel caught up in the stress and anxiety.
“When I saw the video of the Italians who sing on their balcony, it has done me good. Then, I launched the idea on my page Facebook to dance all night at 18 h. ” In three days, the idea of Deborah has been shared over a hundred times, followed by the proposal of a group to bring everyone together. Karine Cloutier is a professor of dance and yoga. She unveiled the group on Monday, march 17, 13 pm, in the company of Deborah and her friend Joëlle Arseneau. In a few days, more than 1000 people have joined the group. To this day, 1865 people are part of it.
“Of this, there are a lot of videos of people dancing in them. We want this to be an appointment, whether it is our time to let off steam. We are connected with the world more than ever just with this initiative-there “, explains Karine. “Now, every day, I wait for 18 h with impatience. I need these moments because it’s going to be tough , “says Deborah Chaveron.
Deborah and Joanne explain that this time of crisis allowed them to get out of their comfort zone. “I never shared me, and then there, I shared a video of me dancing like a mad, dressed in soft, and there was that beautiful reactions,” says Deborah. “I’ve never been able to take the word on social networks and then, I dared. I told myself that it doesn’t make sense to hold back. It was our responsibility to make our own happiness, but also that of others, ” adds Joëlle Arseneau.
“Dance brings people together. We’re trying to create beautiful memories of this difficult period. This is just beautiful, it is sow a seed of humanity in the heart of every person, ” says Karine Cloutier, who now gives all of these courses online.