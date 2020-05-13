There is a lack of masks in Quebec to make them mandatory, ” says Legault

| May 13, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

The separation physical was mandatory during the resumption of parliamentary in the national Assembly, Wednesday.

May 13, 2020 12h39

Updated at 16h38

Caroline

The Canadian Press

Jocelyne Richer

The Canadian Press

It is the lack of masks that made it so that Quebec does not make its port required, particularly in transport, has recognized François Legault Wednesday.

The prime minister responded in the Chamber to the interim leader of the Parti québécois (PQ), Pascal Bérubé, which calls for the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and public transport in Montreal.

“If (…) we have enough masks to be able to give all those who use public transportation, where we can have the discussion,” said Mr. Legault, after you first mentioned because of legal reasons.

Later, surrounded by the Dr. Horacio Arruda and the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, Mr. Legault stated that Quebec would have needed several tens of millions of masks to make them mandatory.

He cited in particular the case of the Montreal metro, where usually 500 000 people gather on a daily basis. It would be impossible for the moment to provide them, he said.

The authorities argue that it is a matter of fairness; the poorest do not necessarily have the means to obtain a mask or make your own.

The prime minister added that the government was in discussion with companies in quebec for the manufacturing of tens of millions of masks of quality, but that it will take several more weeks.

The public health directorate will also have to recommend the mandatory wearing of the mask, that she has not yet done, he said.

At the request of the prime minister, François Legault, the flag of Quebec was put at half-mast on the central tower of the Parliament on Wednesday.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

60% of all deaths

Wednesday marked a gradual return in the Room for quebec mps.

If the opposition parties have welcomed the work of the government Legault, they were quick to raise a number of questions on its plan of déconfinement and its screening strategy.

Mr. Bérubé has noted that Quebec, which represents 23 % of the canadian population, now has 60 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19.

However, despite this, Quebec is the most urgent déconfiner, he stressed, adding that the déconfinement in this context appeared to him “reckless”.

The leader of the parti québecois has urged the government to emulate the State of New York, and present the criteria to be “objective, quantified and measurable” in view of the déconfinement, which is scheduled for may 25 in Montreal.

He indicated that New York required, for example, a decrease in deaths during 14 days, 30 % of the hospital beds available, 90 days of stocks of protective equipment for health care workers, etc

“How is it that in Quebec, one of the companies most affected in the world by the coronavirus, one has no idea of any objective criteria, quantified and measurable to guide the decision of déconfiner or not, particularly for Montreal?” protested Pascal Bérubé.

Stressing that the crisis in NURSING homes is far from settled, Québec solidaire (QS) has been shown to be particularly severe at the place of the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais.

The co-spokesperson for QS, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, has called Ms. Blais to “pull themselves together” and make public a schedule of screening for the staff in NURSING homes. He has not got dates.

For its part, the liberal mp André Fortin is said to have the impression that the government “goes as it feels”.

It says that the health care staff still moves from one floor to another, and deplores the fact that Quebecers are in “the black’s most total on what is going on in NURSING homes”.

“We have stories to make you cry, but no data on what is happening in these homes-there. The government is not in control. Why he proceeds still with the déconfinement?” he asked.

The new head of the official opposition, Dominique Anglade is applauded by his colleagues in the national Assembly, on Wednesday morning.

The canadian Press, Jacques Boissinot

First duel without hostility between Legault and Anglade

The first clash between the prime minister François Legault and the new head of the official opposition, Dominique Anglade, has not given rise to any password of weapons, on Wednesday.

For his first question period in the national Assembly in its functions of chief of party, Ms. Anglade has rather chosen to adopt a tone asked, asking the prime minister why Quebec was hit harder than other provinces of the country by the pandemic of COVID-19.

On the same tone, the prime minister Legault reiterated that the government was ill-prepared to handle the situation in accommodation centres and long-term care (CHSLD), where occur most of the deaths attributable to the virus. He promised once more a major reform of the CHSLD.

Exceptionally, the resumption of parliament, after an eclipse of two months, has given rise to two periods of questions, on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister was absent from the second.

In her questions, Ms. Anglade has also called for more transparency in the criteria used by the government to proceed with the déconfinement of Quebec.

The next period of questions will take place on 26 may. The Parliament releases the next week.

In the press conference afterwards, his first as chief of party, Ms. Anglade has observed that one should revise the model of government intervention with the elderly, focusing on home care rather than accommodation centres and long-term care (CHSLD), as well as the construction of houses of the elders, a project dear to the government Legault.

“Instead of investing in concrete, I think we should invest in the relations,” noted the head of the official opposition.

Priorities “will have to be reviewed”, and the government will have to take a step back by focusing “on what will actually make a difference,” in the light of the health crisis that has shaken Québec, Ms. Anglade.

In his mind, so, as of now, all the projects of the government “must be reevaluated”.

A blue Room minimalist

To comply with the rules of detachment, a limited number of parliamentarians can now sit at the same time in the blue Room, of which only twenty elected members of the government team.

In total, the blue Room can contain only 36 of the 125 members at the time, by the end of the parliamentary session, on June 12.

In the aftermath of the recommendation of the prime minister to wear a mask in public places, no member of parliament wore a blue Lounge on Wednesday, even those who did not take the floor.

However, in the corridors of the parliament, the minister of international Relations, Nadine Girault, walked around hidden. She put a photo of it on Twitter with the following inscription: “Do not take a chance. Do like me. Wear the mask.”

A few other elected officials were at the time they enter the blue Room.

Earlier, the leaders of the three opposition parties have criticised the government for not ensuring the presence in the Room of the ministers most directly affected by the health crisis, in the course of the next few weeks of parliamentary work.

The parliamentary leader of the official opposition, the liberal Marc Tanguay, insisted that it was essential in this new context that the ministers affected by the management of the health crisis (Health, Education, Family, Elders) are present in the Room each day for accountability.

The parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, went a step further to argue that it was a matter of “fair play”. The government must not use the rules of distancing as a pretext for the removal of some ministers in their accountability, he argued.

“He will miss some important players” to answer the questions of the opposition, said the parliamentary leader of the team pq’s, mp Martin Ouellet.

Le Soleil

