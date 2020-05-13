The separation physical was mandatory during the resumption of parliamentary in the national Assembly, Wednesday.
May 13, 2020 12h39
Updated at 16h38
There is a lack of masks in Quebec to make them mandatory, ” says Legault
Caroline
The Canadian Press
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
It is the lack of masks that made it so that Quebec does not make its port required, particularly in transport, has recognized François Legault Wednesday.
The prime minister responded in the Chamber to the interim leader of the Parti québécois (PQ), Pascal Bérubé, which calls for the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and public transport in Montreal.
“If (…) we have enough masks to be able to give all those who use public transportation, where we can have the discussion,” said Mr. Legault, after you first mentioned because of legal reasons.
Later, surrounded by the Dr. Horacio Arruda and the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, Mr. Legault stated that Quebec would have needed several tens of millions of masks to make them mandatory.
He cited in particular the case of the Montreal metro, where usually 500 000 people gather on a daily basis. It would be impossible for the moment to provide them, he said.
The authorities argue that it is a matter of fairness; the poorest do not necessarily have the means to obtain a mask or make your own.
The prime minister added that the government was in discussion with companies in quebec for the manufacturing of tens of millions of masks of quality, but that it will take several more weeks.
The public health directorate will also have to recommend the mandatory wearing of the mask, that she has not yet done, he said.
Don’t take chances! Do like me and wear the mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mEc4Aw9Y6e