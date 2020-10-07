This is indicated in the statement distributed by the Ministry of Education of the Nation last night. This parameter will be given by a guide from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday only proposals were made that must later be agreed upon in a new meeting.

The Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta

The Minister of Education of the Nation Nicolás Trotta met with the ministers of education of all the provinces yesterday afternoon.

According to the official statement of the meeting, “at this meeting an epidemiological risk analysis guide was presented based on objective criteria, prepared by the Ministry of Health of the Nation with the contribution of specialists who make up the advisory council, which it will be subject to a detailed evaluation by the jurisdictional health and education authorities, in a meeting that will take place tomorrow at 3 pm “.

A relevant paragraph of the communiqué establishes that “as a general criterion, the adoption of an objective parameter of low risk based on said epidemiological analysis guide, appropriate to each province, region or locality, that is suitable for the restart of the face-to-face educational activities, and which will replace the one established in Resolution No. 364/2020 , which provided for a regular minimum or no contagion rate in urban and peri-urban areas.

Later the text says that “ministers and ministers externalized the enormous diversity of realities of epidemiological situation in their regions or provinces, which reaffirms that the multiplicity of characteristics that our country presents requires objective decision parameters that allow each of the jurisdictions sustain educational continuity, guarantee the right to education, and take care of the health of the community. “

In this context, “protocol proposals for teacher training institutes and technical professional education institutions” were discussed.

And Trota stated that “we also put into consideration, in response to the genuine concern of the educational community, alternatives for the reengagement and accompaniment of students, the return of the last years of primary and secondary school and the closing of the year, which should be considered by each of the jurisdictions, and if there is consensus, they should then be dealt with within the Federal Council of Education ”.