There will be day camps this summer, ” said Legault
- Quebec there are 82 new deaths related to the COVID-19, for a total of 3800.
- There are now 45 495 confirmed cases, an increase of 720.
- 1504 people are hospitalized (-41), of which 176 to the intensive care unit (-7)
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, gives his blessing to the opening of all day camps in Quebec as of June 22.
“Children need to see each other other and to move “, argued the prime minister François Legault in a press briefing Thursday.
The number of young people in each of the groups, however, will be limited to : a monitor for four pieces of cabbage 3 to 4 years and an instructor for 10 young people aged 9 to 17 years, for example.
Mr. Legault has launched a ” calling all teens, young adults, inviting them to apply for one of many positions of monitors. “We have a big challenge of recruitment of instructors and teachers “, he stressed, while pointing to the Benefit of canadian emergency (PKU). “You are paid to stay home,” he added, not hiding a hint of annoyance.
The prime minister has made the point on the progress of the COVID-19 in Quebec during a press conference in the Cinquième Salle of the Place des Arts in Montreal. It is presented in front of television cameras wearing a mask of Canadian-made by the company Image madness offered, according to his words, by the player Shea Weber.
This is the second trip of the head of the government in the metropolitan area where the progress of the novel coronavirus remains ” worrisome since the beginning of the state health emergency last march 14.
The balance sheet of the people died of the coronavirus has still increased, from 3718 Wednesday at 3800 Thursday (+82). 720 new individuals reported as positive to the COVID-19 have been recorded in Quebec on Thursday, bringing the total to 45 495 people. Not least of 1504 individuals were hospitalized Thursday, including 176 in an intensive care unit.
The prime minister was accompanied, in front of the press, the mayor of Laval, Marc Demers, with whom he had previously maintained, and the regional director of public health of Laval, Jean-Pierre Trépanier. Laval is one of the most affected areas during the crisis, ” said Mr. Legault. 475 deaths were counted until now, that is, 12.5 % of all deaths in Quebec.
The head of government will meet with the president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services of Laval Christian Gagné, during a stop at the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé in the course of the afternoon.
He spoke by phone with the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the premiers of the provinces and territories in the early evening.
