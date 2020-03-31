These cleaning products can kill the coronavirus COVID-19
Because the coronavirus is a completely new for people is the enemy, scientists did not have time to fully explore its features. Recently, it was determined how much time COVID-19 can live on different surfaces (from several hours to several days). To destroy the virus will help certain cleaning products.
The first tool is a very familiar soap. Glycerin and other substances raise the virus from the surface, making it completely washed off with water.
Definitely need to disinfect objects with bleach, the active ingredient in it is sodium hypochlorite. It is enough to apply the remedy for 15 minutes and then wipe with a clean cloth. Bleach destroys the protein structure of the virus.
30 seconds to destroy SARS-CoV-2 is capable of alcohol. It is enough to dampen the cloth and wipe the desired surface.
Germicidal wipes contain benzalkonium chloride, which adversely affects the fats in the cells. The coronavirus is almost no fat, so the medication is not very effective against him. Wipes can only physically remove the virus from the surface.
If you are using a disinfectant, then make sure that the concentration of alcohol in it has not been below 70%. Experts recommend to ventilate the room to reduce the concentration of virus in the air.