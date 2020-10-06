ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: Government of Mendoza

Through the so-called logistics-commercial Hubs or Platforms promoted by ProMendoza, it is encouraged that the available products come to the markets for their promotion and facilitate the purchase by customers such as importers, distributors and the multiple sales channels that leave opening with the use of technology.

The United States with its extremely complex rules and regulations, different for each of the 51 states , in alcohol-related businesses, marked an immense challenge to implement this commercial penetration strategy in an accessible way for medium and small wineries. Finally this year it was possible to implement a Hub in New Jersey .

“In a complex context of the country, Mendoza works with the private sector to support activities that generate foreign exchange income and above all, allow them to give a different horizon to as many SMEs as possible. Furthermore, this work reinforces the presence of the Mendoza brand in the world thinking about the post-pandemic ”, affirmed Enrique Vaquié, Minister of Economy and Energy.

Thus, as part of ProMendoza's task of promoting the province's exportable offer abroad, a 40-foot container with 16,800 bottles was shipped to the United States to be promoted and marketed in a one-year program that starts with this first shipment. It is expected to be the first of several throughout the year and thus consolidate the insertion of the 6 wineries in this competitive market.

The consolidation of the container was carried out in Perdriel and the cargo will travel by land to the Port of San Antonio in Chile , from where it will depart on October 11 for New Jersey. If the weather is good, it is expected that in early November the wines will be at their destination to begin the promotion taking advantage of the opportunity offered by the dates of Thanksgiving at the end of November and Christmas.

This shipment is an important step in the program that included an exhaustive winery selection process, which included zoom interviews and real tastings with samples previously sent, 12 wineries were pre-selected to integrate the new commercial platform in the United States. Of these, 6 are ready to ship their products this year and the rest will do so in 2021.

20 pallets of wines will leave (with 70 boxes of 12 bottles per pallet) from 6 wineries in Mendoza: Filus de Maipú; Viamonte de Luján de Cuyo Winery and Vineyards; Juncal – My Estancia de San Martín; Golden Wines and Vineyards from Godoy Cruz, Lamuchi Wines from San Martín and Hilbing & Franke Distillery from Godoy Cruz.

In total, 19 new wine labels and one distillate are shipped, with prices ranging from $ 2 to $ 12 per bottle. The predominant varietals are Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Bonarda, Torrontés, Cabernet Sauvignon, some Sparkling Wines and as a novelty in ProMendoza's constant search for diversification, an innovative Gin made from Malbec.