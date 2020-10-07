Former Cordoba basketball player Héctor 'Pichi' Campana was diagnosed with coronavirus and remains hospitalized in a health center in Córdoba, as revealed on social networks.

Héctor 'Pichi' Campana

The “Pichi” Campana is hospitalized in Córdoba for coronavirus

Former Cordoba basketball player Héctor 'Pichi' Campana, 56, was diagnosed with coronavirus and remains hospitalized in a health center in Córdoba, as revealed on social networks.

“I want to tell you that yesterday they confirmed my positive Covid 19 diagnosis . I am hospitalized as a precaution. I am fine and I thank all the doctors, I am complying with their instructions, as appropriate. Take care! Take care of your family. Thank you !! ! “, the former member of the Argentine national team posted on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, from the ex-athlete environment they reported that Campana had attended a medical consultation for a respiratory condition, and that later the studies diagnosed the presence of the virus.

Campana is preventively hospitalized and isolated, for at least 72 hours, in a health center in Córdoba.

The 'Pichi' was active as a basketball player between 1976 and 2004 in various clubs in the country, and was also a member of the Argentine basketball team.

Since 2003 he ventured into Cordovan political activity and served as a capital city councilor and deputy governor between 2007 and 2011 for local Peronism.