National deputy Omar De Marchi presented a bill that would prevent people with convictions from holding management positions in unions.

The UOCRA leader Juan Pablo Medina was arrested in 2017.

By means of a bill, deputy Omar De Marchi intends to demand that union leaders comply with the requirement of ” Clean Record “. This means that those who intend to be part of its directive bodies cannot do so if they have convictions in oral and public trial to deprivation of liberty. In addition, it clarifies that it would govern “even when the sentence is not final.”

In this way, those persons who have committed crimes against the public administration , misappropriation of public funds, negotiations incompatible with the exercise of functions, illicit enrichment, concealment and fraud to the detriment of the public administration, among others, will not be able to access these functions.

For this, his project incorporates in law 23,551 art. 18 Bis that establishes the impossibility of people convicted of the enumerated crimes, to join any type of Trade Union Association in the Argentine Republic. Until now, this law on Trade Union Associations only establishes as requirements for accessing a managerial position to be of legal age, have no civil or criminal inhibitions and be a member for 2 years. “Nothing is express regarding the antecedents that the affiliates should have to access a representation,” lamented the national legislator and intends to amend it with his proposal.

De Marchi recalled that this type of initiative is being proposed in various fields and that the ” Clean Record ” is intended to achieve greater institutional quality, preventing convicted people from running for elective positions in unions.

