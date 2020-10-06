The Barcelona entity and Lyon had reached an agreement. The footballer showed his desire to be part of the project and Ronald Koeman was anxiously awaiting him, however, an unexpected episode caused the transfer to drop.

Memphis Depay was one of Ronald Koeman's special requests to add to his new Barcelona . The Lyon striker also expressed his desire to wear the shirt and both clubs had reached an agreement in a sum close to 5 million euros plus 10 in variables.

However, according to Sport, the cause that prevented the arrival of the Dutchman at Barça was the refusal of LaLiga . The body chaired by Javier Tebas stopped the possibility of his being registered and the reason given by the employer was that he exceeded the salary limit and, therefore, could not process the corresponding registration.

Barcelona closed the transfer market without the two incorporations in which it worked. In addition to Depay, the Blaugrana club negotiated with Manchester City the arrival of central Eric Garcia . In this case there was no economic agreement between both parties, since the Spanish club offered 10 million plus 8 in variables and the Mancunian club asked for 10 + 10.