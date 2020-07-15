Thierry Henry wants to review the fighting spirit of the Impact
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The Impact will jump on the field Thursday night after having a full week to prepare.
Two words are beginning to stick to the skin of Thierry Henry since the beginning of the tournament relaunch of the MLS : “fighting spirit “. Five days after being pronounced after the defeat of his troops against the Revolution in New-England, the head coach of the Montreal Impact was again held to clarify his thinking on this subject, to 48 hours of an important appointment, against Toronto FC that could give a good idea of the fate that will know the training in montreal.
“The “fighting spirit” was not on the match that day, he started emphasizing the last three words of his statement during a conference call Tuesday afternoon. It is a team, and I say that from the start, which will at least always fight. There has not had that in this game for x reasons. There has not been a it, there have been technical fouls, and I hope that it will be offset against Toronto, a match which is really important to us, already, and also for the supporters. “
“From the beginning [of the season], this is precisely what we had. It is true that it was a bit short, has recognized Henry alluding to the range of stakeholders that the team had played so far, but it is something that we always had, and it has not been against New England. I hope that it was just a little hiccup in the level of competitiveness and that it will return. “
Great rivalry
The fact that the Impact will deliver battle at Toronto FC, their biggest rivals in MLS, is perhaps the best remedy to review this spirit brawler with the players montreal during this derby. A derby flavour, moreover, as it will be presented on a neutral ground and that there will be no supporter of a team to taunt the supporters of the other training.
“In the end, it is a rivalry, no matter if you are playing in your garden, at stade Saputo, or in another stage. This is the game that you don’t want to lose. I didn’t even need to motivate the players. And I am sure that it is the same thing for Toronto. No matter the place, you have to fight, ” Henry said.
His counterpart Greg Vanney did not ask questions about the level of intensity that you should see on the field.
“Both teams will see this as three points are really important to pick up,” he said in his own video-conferencing.
“In this context, I think the intensity level will be there. […] I think that nobody will recede. “
The Impact will jump on the field Thursday night after having a full week to prepare. At the Toronto FC, the second match of the tournament will take place a little more than 72 hours after a disappointing tie of 2-2 against D. C. United on Monday.
Training toronto squandered a lead of 2-0 against a team reduced to ten players, and to which she has allowed two goals, the first less than seven minutes from the final whistle, and the second, during the game stops.
“The psychological reaction of our guys has been good, that is to say, a little anger, a little embarrassment and a little frustration because of the way it ended,” said Vanney.
On Monday, defender Rod Fanni said that this draw was a perfect result for the Impact in the overall context of the group C. when Asked about this, Henry saw things from the same angle, although it has insisted on a fundamental element.
“It’s always better on the other side to see that there has been a draw. Now, we also meet present against Toronto. If you don’t take points against Toronto, the draw looks like nothing on the other side. Anything can happen, you know it very well, in MLS. Up to us to prepare well for this match. “
As it was expected, Henry said nothing of his intentions with respect to his eleven from. “I’m not going to divulge here what I will do and what will happen. We’ll see who will be physically well, which could cause, that was able to prepare to be able to be successful against Toronto. “
With Neil Davidson
