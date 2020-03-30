Think it’s the loudest in the world the Bugatti Veyron. Listen to how it sounds

Кажется, это самый громкий в мире Bugatti Veyron. Послушайте, как он звучит

For hypercar has developed a new exhaust system made of titanium.

The owner of the Bugatti Veyron bored with the standard quiet exhaust sound hypercar, and he asked the firm RYFT to create a new exhaust system made of titanium. To install it I had to disassemble the entire rear of the car, but the exhaust really has become much louder.

In addition, RYFT assured that with the new system 1001-horsepower W16 8.0 was about 10-15% more powerful.

Now here’s how the Veyron sounds.

