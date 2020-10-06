It is about the businesswoman Silvina Moschini, who created TransparentBusiness. His firm became a “unicorn” when it reached a valuation of $ 1 billion.

Argentine businesswoman Silvina Moschini is the founder and leader of TransparentBusiness . This remote work management firm is in the news because it has become a “unicorn” after reaching a private valuation of US $ 1 billion and announcing that it will be public in the fourth quarter of 2021 .

TransparentBusiness was created in 2012 and thanks to the technological boom generated by the covid-19 pandemic, it grew strongly in recent months. Her success was such that today she opened an investment round that takes her to a valuation of US $ 1 billion, making her join the coveted lot of “unicorns”, along with 488 companies from around the world.

Moschini company now points to its market debut on Wall Street, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, the date on which estimates that have a valuation of US $ 10,000 million, as confirmed by the entrepreneur who also created SheWorks! , a platform that connects professional women with job opportunities

“For us the opportunity of the pandemic was key, which sent half the universe, 3.4 billion people, home. That made companies see that working remotely was the only possibility they had to continue with their business and accelerated the cultural transformation towards more flexible models, based on the cloud, on demand, “Moschini told La Nación, from Miami where he is based.

The Argentine entrepreneur believes that one of the keys to her business is “social impact” , which is why she donated software to the United States, China and Latin America when the pandemic was declared and developed CloudWorking Academy, a program to help entrepreneurs.