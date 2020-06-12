This is the paradise?: trip to Absurdistan ***
June 11, 2020
Updated on June 12, 2020 at 4h22
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Elia Suleiman returned to Cannes in 2019, after 10 years of absence, with under the arm That is the paradise ? (It Must Be Heaven). Its absurd comedy and squeaky has collected a jury mention and a prize of the international critics. A good moment of happiness film, which tells the trials and tribulations of a filmmaker in search of money for her film entitled… It Must Be Heaven !
The filmmaker of’divine Intervention (2002) plays its own role in this movie divided into three acts between Palestine, Paris and New York. It is, of course, an editorial comment on the difficulty of financing the cinema author (four feature-length films only in the last 25 years), but Suleiman also took the opportunity to distil a quantity of observations on human nature, particularly on what is behind the appearances.
The criticism has often referred to the similarities of his films with those of Buster Keaton (for his mimicry of a man imperturbable and taciturn) and Jacques Tati for his character silent in the heart of the situations silly.
His point of view becomes ours by this clever device that relies on the evocative power of images : often filmed in the plan of reaction, his face almost motionless offers a counterpoint to what takes place under his (our) eyes.
The dialogues are kept to a minimum and the viewer can concentrate on the observations of caustic that reveal many of the through. The police are one of his favorite targets, the ones who adopt behaviours confusing regardless of the continent where they work. Nothing really new, however.