This is the paradise?: trip to Absurdistan ***

in <em>This is it paradise? </em>tells of the trials and tribulations of a film director, played by Elia Suleiman, in search of money for his film,… <em>This is it paradise? </em>

June 11, 2020

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Elia Suleiman returned to Cannes in 2019, after 10 years of absence, with under the arm That is the paradise ? (It Must Be Heaven). Its absurd comedy and squeaky has collected a jury mention and a prize of the international critics. A good moment of happiness film, which tells the trials and tribulations of a filmmaker in search of money for her film entitled… It Must Be Heaven !

The filmmaker of’divine Intervention (2002) plays its own role in this movie divided into three acts between Palestine, Paris and New York. It is, of course, an editorial comment on the difficulty of financing the cinema author (four feature-length films only in the last 25 years), but Suleiman also took the opportunity to distil a quantity of observations on human nature, particularly on what is behind the appearances.

The criticism has often referred to the similarities of his films with those of Buster Keaton (for his mimicry of a man imperturbable and taciturn) and Jacques Tati for his character silent in the heart of the situations silly.

His point of view becomes ours by this clever device that relies on the evocative power of images : often filmed in the plan of reaction, his face almost motionless offers a counterpoint to what takes place under his (our) eyes.

The dialogues are kept to a minimum and the viewer can concentrate on the observations of caustic that reveal many of the through. The police are one of his favorite targets, the ones who adopt behaviours confusing regardless of the continent where they work. Nothing really new, however.

The police are one of the favorite targets of the film.

WILD BUNCH

The witness, a little attention will recognize Montreal makeup in New York, other Nancy Grant, producer of Xavier Dolan, in the role of the… of a producer. Ironically, we hear Darkness of the late Leonard Cohen, a great Montrealer, during this segment.

Despite its appearance as a naturalist, This is the paradise? account on a few gimmicks and wisely used. In particular, when Suleiman looks through the window of his plane and he sees a wing bending dangerously, or with the bird that hops around on his work table…

In addition to its imaging offset, the originality of the approach resides also in unusual vantage points. Like when the director filming the streets of Paris nearly deserted (of the images that we saw during the pandemic, but which have a different resonance in the context of the film). Several of the plans are absolutely stunning.

Elia Suleiman abuse, however, in the process, which gives the film a repetitive aspect that becomes tiresome. It is not immune to the shots as the parade of “models” in the street in slow motion on the air of’I Put a Spell on You” by Sreamin’ Jay Hawkins or the couple of Japanese, who seeks their rented apartment on an online platform.

The film manages the feat of looping the loop. Everything will depend on the state of mind of the beholder. But many need a certain lightness of poetry in this moment.

This is the paradise? is available on the platform of the Cinema of the Park.

The generic

Rating: ***

Title: This is paradise?

Genre: comedy

Director: Elia Suleiman

Actors: Elia Suleiman, Gael García Bernal, Nancy Grant

Duration: 1h42

Le Soleil

