“This is the son of the manor”: the ex-VIA Gra put a grown child on my knees, the photo spread through the network
29-year-old Ukrainian singer Misha Romanova, the former participant of group “VIA Gra”, touched network new photo with her son, which this year will be two years.
Romanov recently first showed the grown son Martin to the public. The girl gave a great interview to one of the women’s magazines, and boasted in Instagram cover photo where she is with the baby. Then users have particularly focused on the alleged father of the child. The fact that Romanov hides his name, but for keen fans is not a problem, many agreed on the fact that Martin has a copy of singer max Barsky. However, Romanov and bar, as recognized by the artist herself, are warm, but friendly relations.
Reports Politeka.net, star has published a new shot of Martin, which appeared in a yellow raincoat out of oilcloth material. Mike sat the child on his knee, and turned to the camera with a charming smile. The boy also smiles sweetly, looking off to the side.
“So you want to hurry it ended. I think that this experience will change us all. We begin to appreciate something you thought was taken for granted – travel, walks in the Park, meeting with friends, the joy of a Sunny day”, – has signed a frame Romanova.
Fans for an hour managed to put almost 10,000 “likes” and covered the actress with compliments. The most daring began to argue that the baby is a copy of the bar.