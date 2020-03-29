This sweetness makes a save against serious diseases
Chocolate appeared in Europe thanks to Columbus. Gradually, the delicacy became popular all over the world, because almost every child and adult loves this dessert. Chocolate recipes there is a great variety for every taste. And the aroma of chocolate often used in the production of different sweets.
Chocolate came to us during the great geographical discoveries, when merchants brought from the open country beyond the ocean, and never-seen-before fruits, vegetables, spices.
According to the researchers, the Mayans cultivated cacao in the gardens and blend the fruit with water. First, in Europe at that time, the drink was reserved for kings and other nobles. Then turn to the ordinary people.
The point of sale of liquid chocolate has become a favorite for residents, and since chocolate goes for all countries, acquiring new fans.
One day the man opened a manufacturing method of the solid Goodies. Modern chocolate is made from sugar, milk and cocoa butter. Then the mass is given the desired shape.
Anyone looking for a healthy diet it is known that chocolate contains in its composition many calories, carbohydrates and fats. Also, there are present vitamins, minerals which provide energy and help when engaged in heavy physical labor.
Experts studying this product and its impact on the human body, reported a positive effect for people susceptible to heart disease. The same positive thing applies to cancer.
However, there are contraindications for people with diabetes. Also, patients with obesity should not eat this sweet product and all who fear for the condition of their teeth.