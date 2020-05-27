“This time, no excuses acceptable to explain the preventable deaths,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
The co-spokesperson for QS, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Share
May 26, 2020 12h41
Updated at 20h04
Share
“This time, no excuses acceptable to explain the preventable deaths,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“It is as if, the virus, it is our opponent then it is a boxer. We did not see it coming the first time and we were all knocked unconscious, collectively, the government as well as the citizens. There, for the second shot, you will not be able to say that we didn’t see it coming.”
The opposition parties were due to return to the parliament of Quebec, on Tuesday, with the resumption of parliamentary proceedings for three weeks to the national Assembly.
Québec solidaire wants the government Legault to make public its plan for the second wave of contagion, and faster.
“What the experts tell us, is that, the second wave, this is not a question of if, it’s a matter of when. And this time, there will be no excuses that are acceptable to explain the preventable deaths,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for QS, in point of press.
Mr. Nadeau-Dubois compares the fight against the virus in a boxing bout. “The experts tell us that the second shot, there are excellent chances that it will come in the next few months. Thus, it is necessary to prepare. We can not say a second time that it has been surprised. It’s as simple as that. It is that the objective is not to scare the world, but it is to say : let us not be surprised a second time, that would be tragic.”
Naming the dead
The Parti québécois, were the focus in the present. “It is time to have a public accountability in good and due form. The Parti québécois will ask the important questions, the questions posed by the public, on the current management of the crisis. Not on the management of the NURSING homes of the past 30 years, the management of the last 30 hours! These decisions have a major impact and contribute, in many ways, it was one of the worst outcomes in the world right now”, says the interim leader of the PQ, Pascal Bérubé.
Inspired by the New York Times of Sunday, where paraded 1000 names of victims of the COVID-19, Mr. Bérubé proposes to nominate on each day of the Quebecers who succumb to the coronavirus, with the agreement of the families.
“It would be good to put faces and names behind these deaths, all of the bereaved families also. That is, the data that is most important. You know, to rejoice that one has reached 14 000 tests… it’s just normal, this is not a celebration, it is a vital necessity for Quebec. Then, the 4,000 deaths, it is heavy to carry. And, me, I never want to that you get used to these deaths each day.”
A committee would fix the ratios
Led by its new chief, Dominique Anglade, the liberal Party thinks on his side to Quebec and after the pandemic. Critic for health for the LIBERALS, mna André Fortin was filed in the afternoon a bill seeking to impose a number of patients maximum (ratio) for each health worker, according to his position.
Bill 594 proposes the formation of a seven-member committee, with representatives of trade unions, professional orders and directions of hospitals and CHSLD. It would be up to them to determine the maximum number of patients per nurse, nursing assistant or patient care attendant.
François Legault and the Coalition avenir Québec are not against. They even voted in favour of the filing of the bill, and, therefore, its study possible. But it is putting the cart before the horse, according to the prime minister. Provide first the 10 000 positions still vacant, plead-t-it.
“The only proposal the liberal Party of Quebec, that is to say : there are 10,000 positions displayed, currently, for months in NURSING homes, we suggest you to view 20 000. I have nothing against the idea, possibly, to display 20 000. But we cannot agree that the priority is first to fill the 10,000 jobs?” was answered in the room Mr. Legault, who was celebrating Tuesday his 63 years.
25 years of bread and roses
Anniversary more memorable, it was also the 25th anniversary of the great feminist march for bread and roses. On may 26, 1995, 850 Québec have undertaken a journey on foot for 10 days on 250 km to protest against the poverty of women. Of Montreal, Longueuil and Rivière-du-Loup until the national Assembly.
Co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Manon Massé was the trio of organizers with Françoise David, the future founder of QS, and Diane Matte.
Perfect opportunity for the national Assembly to “acknowledge that the majority are women who work with dedication in the shops and essential services, often in difficult conditions, as we are reminded by the crisis of the COVID-19”, stressed Ms. Massé in his motion, adding in his speech that 90 % of nurses in Quebec are women and 88% of charge to the beneficiaries.
The head of the LIBERALS went further by highlighting that “the majority of the angels that we would like to thank since the beginning of the pandemic women are often marginalized, poor, exhausted, but still resilient. More than just thank, could we recognize that this invisible work of women is largely under-valued?”, asked Ms. Anglade, in his intervention on the subject.
The prime minister Legault said of his side that”we must draw on the historic march of 1995, and to wish all the women in Quebec more bread and more roses for the next few years”.
The session of Tuesday afternoon, the Meeting brought together 37 members in the blue Room.