“This time, no excuses acceptable to explain the preventable deaths,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
The co-spokesperson for QS, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
May 26, 2020 12h41
Updated at 13: 05
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
“It is as if, the virus, it is our opponent then it is a boxer. We did not see it coming the first time and we were all knocked unconscious, collectively, the government as well as the citizens. There, for the second shot, you will not be able to say that we didn’t see it coming.”
The opposition parties are returned to parliament of Québec, on Tuesday, with the resumption of parliamentary proceedings for three weeks to the national Assembly.
Québec solidaire wants the government Legault to make public its plan for the second wave of contagion, and faster.
“What the experts tell us, is that, the second wave, this is not a question of if, it’s a matter of when. And this time, there will be no excuses that are acceptable to explain the preventable deaths,” said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for QS, Tuesday morning press conference.
Mr. Nadeau-Dubois compares the fight against the virus in a boxing bout. “The experts tell us that the second shot, there are excellent chances that it will come in the next few months. Thus, it is necessary to prepare. We can not say a second time that it has been surprised. It’s as simple as that. It is that the objective is not to scare the world, but it is to say : let us not be surprised a second time, that would be tragic.”
Naming the dead
The Parti québécois, were the focus in the present. “It is time to have a public accountability in good and due form. The Parti québécois will ask the important questions, the questions posed by the public, on the current management of the crisis. Not on the management of the NURSING homes of the past 30 years, the management of the last 30 hours! These decisions have a major impact and contribute, in many ways, it was one of the worst outcomes in the world right now”, says the interim leader of the PQ, Pascal Bérubé.
Inspired by A New York Times Sunday that appeared 1000 names of victims of the COVID-19, Mr. Bérubé proposes to nominate on each day of the Quebecers who succumb to the coronavirus, with the agreement of the families.
“It would be good to put faces and names behind these deaths, all of the bereaved families also. That is, the data that is most important. You know, to rejoice that one has reached 14 000 tests… it’s just normal, this is not a celebration, it is a vital necessity for Quebec. Then, the 4,000 deaths, it is heavy to carry. And, me, I never want to that you get used to these deaths each day.”
Led by its new chief, Dominique Anglade, the liberal Party thinks on his side to Quebec and after the pandemic. The LIBERALS will propose in the afternoon a bill seeking to impose a number of patients maximum (ratio) for each health worker, according to their position.
The session of Tuesday afternoon the Assembly will bring together 37 members in the blue Room. The prime minister François Legault will participate in the question period.