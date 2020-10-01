This would be the LG Wing, the 'smartphone' with a rotating screen
In mid-May, the ETNews portal reported that LG was working on a 'smartphone' design with a main screen that would rotate on itself so that it could be viewed horizontally.
LG is working on a 'smartphone' with a main screen capable of turning on itself, which would respond to the name of LG Wing, in which the main navigation would be performed while other applications, such as the music player, could be used on the secondary screen or the calls.
The Android Authority portal has shared a video that shows how LG's new dual-screen smartphone, the LG Wing, would be and function, which would have a rotating screen that would adopt a 'T' shape along with the secondary screen -which would be shown when turning the main-.
As can be seen in the shared video, the LG Wing is held horizontally, in such a way that the main screen – the one that is superimposed and rotates – appears vertically. This is used for navigation, while the controls for music playback and an incoming call are observed on the second screen.
According to the portal, the LG Wing will have a 6.8-inch main screen, which will be able to turn on itself adopting a 'T' shape along with a 4-inch secondary screen.
He also claimed that the device would run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor and on the back would have a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel main sensor.
Dpa.