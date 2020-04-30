Thousands of files of porn juvenile discovered after an arrest at Val-Bélair
The police in Quebec city arrested Thursday morning a man of 32 years old who reportedly tried to lure a female minor on the Internet to entice sexual contacts.
April 30, 2020
Marc Allard
The Sun
In a house in Val-Bélair, the suspect was arrested for luring a child, invitation to sexual touching on a child victim and possession of child pornography. He is expected to appear Wednesday afternoon at the palais de justice of Quebec.
The actions alleged against him date back to April 2017. The investigation of the police Department of the City of Quebec, however, began in July 2019, at the request of France passed to the RCMP.
The investigators of the SPVQ have already been able to to search the computer of the suspect and have discovered that thousands of files of child pornography. They do not know for the moment if he has victims in Québec or elsewhere. “It is for this reason that the investigation is still ongoing,” says Pierre Poirier, spokesperson for the SPVQ.
The suspect reportedly used the pseudonym Nick.god87 on the social media Snapchat and Periscope, indicates the SPVQ.
It is the Unit of sexual exploitation of minors (MSB) of the Module of the major crimes of the SPVQ who proceeded to the arrest of the suspect.
The SPVQ invites those who have information to call 911 for an immediate response. To transmit information which will be treated in a confidential manner, you can also call 418 641-AGIR (2447) and for people from outside the city of Quebec, the 1-888-641-ACT, without charge throughout North America. The file reference is the AS-190704-00253.