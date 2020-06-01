Thousands of health workers will be required to reimburse the premiums received in too
4619 of health workers from the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec will be required to reimburse premiums paid too.
May 30, 2020
Updated on may 31, 2020 with 7h40
Sébastien Houle
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers — Not least of 4619 of health workers from the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec have had a bad surprise on Friday. They have been notified that they must repay overpayments, related to “premium COVID-19” announced by prime minister François Legault since the beginning of the pandemic. The amounts vary between$ 2 and$ 600 for the most important cases, reports the CIUSSS-MCQ.
The Union of professional health care in the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, it tells you have been made aware “some time ago” that mistakes had taken place. However, the magnitude of the problem turns out to be more important than had anticipated Nathalie Perron, president of the union. “We expect to learn a little more, but it is sure that this is of concern as many people may have been affected”, she said.
The workers were notified by email on Friday of the amount that they would have to repay, without more details. This is only on Monday that we would have to hear them to know the nature of the errors that have been able to touch them, to support the unions. Withdrawals will be made in the course of the next three pay periods to correct the situation.
On the side of the staff Union paratechnique, auxiliary services and trades CIUSSS-MCQ, it is stated that this new episode is only an additional evidence of the administrative burden that affects the unit of health in the region. “It is in recognition of the relevance of our demand for an independent investigation into the management of the CIUSSS-MCQ”, says the union’s president, Pascal Bastarache.
From the beginning, the logic behind the application of premiums by the government, affecting first the people in direct contact with the contagion, proved to be problematic, said M. Bastarache. “The workers had difficulty knowing if the measures applied to their trades and, therefore, whether there were errors on their payroll,” he argued. Errors of$ 200 or$ 300 are considerable to pay for the union members, who usually have income rather modest, grieves their president.
The CIUSSS-MCQ explained that the situation is due to an error of codification of the new premiums related to the COVID-19 in the payroll reports of the employees. The premiums that apply in the context of crisis, are 4% and 8% for workers assigned to the hot zones. The premiums of 8% was retroactive to march 13. The sampling correction will be distributed in three equal payments. “We are really sorry for this error to our employees who work extremely hard, and will ensure that such a mistake does not happen again,” said Nancy Lemay, guidelines of the financial resources of the CIUSSS-MCQ.