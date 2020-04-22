Thousands of nurses and clerks prefer to stay away from danger
Some nurses, nursing assistants and clerks raised their hand to be reassigned to other duties, but many are still at home.
Isabelle Wear and
Magdaline Boutros
April 22, 2020
Thousands of nurses and clerks have lost their jobs at the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus, and both the network of health agencies to private investment are struggling today to bring to work.
Only in the network of social economy enterprises in home care and assistance in Quebec (EESAD), 4000 employees were put on temporary layoff in the days following the implementation of the containment measures five weeks ago. In addition, hundreds of nurses and auxiliary nurses working in the areas of aesthetics, foot care, fertility, or even pharmacy have seen their professional activities be interrupted.
Neither the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers auxiliaires du Québec (OIIAQ), or the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ), nor the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) not able to quantify the exact number of health workers who have been laid off when containment measures have been imposed.
Some nurses, nursing assistants and clerks raised their hand to be reassigned to other duties, but many are still at home. A choice arising from the precarious health of a loved one, the presence of children at home, a fear of being contaminated, a lack of experience in a CHSLD, we are told, but also of the grant of the Benefit canadian emergency, which allows them to reach 2000 $ per month without working.
In parallel to these efforts through the public network, several private agencies of placement give be hard at work to convince these nurses and clerks to go lend a hand to the staff at CHSLD that is crumbling under the work — what more do since the early days of the crisis. “But the emergency aid the federal government really puts sticks in the wheels. Our nurses wonder why they would put their families in danger so that they can have a decent wage while remaining at home, ” explains a manager of a private investment who asked us to withhold his identity in order to not harm its business.
A personal choice
Agencies currently offer an hourly rate well above the usual rates, matched with terms otherwise more favorable than normal in order to convince these workers to return to work.
“You pay premiums for evening, weekend, we even paid the mileage, and it allows them to choose their schedule,” says this same person.
But in the end, “it is a personal choice,” recalls Carole Grant, president of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers auxiliaires du Québec (OIIAQ).
“We can’t force them to come to help. But it is reminders for the past few weeks with these people and ask them to go there if they are available. “
Since the beginning of the crisis, 731 practical nurses are returning to the table of the OIIAQ, a figure honorable mentions Carole Grant.
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec said also encourage its members to go lend a hand in a CHSLD, by multiplying the number of calls in this sense.
The network of EESAD, a network accredited by the network of the health offers in-home care, is also working hard to bring back used to work, but the pitfalls are many.
“For me, the problem is the geography,” says Benoit Caron, director-general of the cooperation Network of the EESAD. I have used available in Chaudière-Appalaches, but I have no requests. The needs are very localized. “
And convince the employees is not always an easy task, even if the government announced last Friday that the charge home EESAD would be entitled to the same rewards that other health care workers, ” he recalls.
“The employees are often women, sometimes single parents, with family obligations. When they go into NURSING homes, they must then be put in quarantine. It seems simple while it’s on tv [at the daily press conference], but in real life, it is not so simple as that. “
Agility
Éric Côté, owner of the placement agency on a 24/7 basis, ensures that he manages since the beginning of the crisis to conduct up to 25 new hires per period of two weeks.
“But my ability to hire is much easier, since I don’t have the administrative burden of the public system “, he says.
It explains as well have hired a licensed practical nurse one morning last week and the same evening it was a replacement for a full-time in a seniors ‘ residence. “It is not in a world of procedures here, everything happens very quickly. “
Jean-François Désilets, chairman and general director of the agency for the investment Code Blue, is also said to be hard at work to meet the most possible needs of the public network. He even explains work on the creation of a new type of employment for workers who might distribute the meals to the residents of the CHSLD, or change the bed sheets.
“This would allow us to add resources quickly without these people follow all the training offered to the beneficiaries,” he argued.