Thousands of Spaniards manifest a drive against the government
In Madrid, hundreds of cars and two-wheelers adorned with Spanish flags have covered the major avenues of the city centre of the capital, led by protesters carrying a large majority of the masks and chanting slogans such as “Sanchez, resignation!” or “Freedom!”
May 23, 2020 9: 45 am
AFP
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in the car in the large Spanish cities at the call of the far-right party Vox to denounce the management of the crisis of the sars coronavirus by the left-wing government of Pedro Sanchez.
The events, convened by Vox in some fifty cities, also took place in Barcelona, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Cordoba or Bilbao, among others.
The government “has been unable to protect his people, his elders and their caregivers,” said the leader of the Vox Santiago Abascal, perched on a double-decker bus in Madrid. Accusing the executive, “to embody the threat to the freedom of Spain”, he called upon the Spaniards to continue demanding his resignation.
The government has shown “a management late in the beginning (of the pandemic). For, it was a management that is harmful. And I think that after all that the government is going to plunge us into an economic crisis,” said Oscar de Lolmo, engineer, 51 years of age, who was wearing a watch decorated with the Spanish flag.
Pedro Sanchez is facing from several days of events to kick pans in many cities. The protesters accuse the executive to clamp down on individual freedoms and incompetence in the face of a pandemic that has nearly 28 000 dead in Spain.
In the words of a bitter debate, meps have voted narrowly on Wednesday an extension of the state of alert until 6 June. The government, which does not have an absolute majority, judge indispensable to the maintenance of this exception to continue to limit the freedom of movement during the déconfinement planned by phases until the end of June.
“I came because I believe that the government of Pedro Sanchez has lied to us, he played with the health of the Spanish (…) It has been played with the health of older people, because it has not provided us with masks or safety measures to prevent contamination”, has fulminé Marina Samber, 51 years old, green mask -the color of the party Vox – on the face.
The members of the government “have become the murderers of 40,000 people, because if Sanchez had not been in power (…) there would have been a lot less dead,” assured Carlos De Lara, commercial 43-year-old came with his father, 68-year-old, convinced that the official report of the deaths is significantly under-estimated.
Many protesters criticized the strict containment still in force in a large part of Spain, especially in Madrid and Barcelona where the measures will not begin to be significantly eased from Monday.
“Small and medium-sized companies are sinking,” assured Ignacio Gonzalez, 23 years old, student engineer wielding a huge Spanish flag from the car he shared with two friends.