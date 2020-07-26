Threat armed: police intervention in Beauport
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec has arrested a person on Sunday afternoon, after he threatened an acquaintance with a firearm. The avenue du Bourg-Royal was closed to traffic on a short scope at the time of the intervention.
Around 13h, Sunday afternoon, the SPVQ has been questioned about an altercation between two individuals in the borough of Beauport. The suspect allegedly threatened an individual that he knew with “what appeared to be a gun,” said Vincent Boies, a lieutenant in the SPVQ.
The police are quickly directed to the home of the suspect on the Avenue du Bourg-Royal. After having closed the area to traffic, the SPVQ has proceeded to the arrest of the suspect over the age of fifty years.
According to lieutenant Boies, the individual has released himself from his home before going to the police. The man, who has cooperated in his own arrest, has been arrested for making threats and was brought to the police station of La Cité-Limoilou in order to meet with investigators.
After having been questioned by investigators from the SPVQ, the man could be released on a promise to appear if the investigators believe that the safety of the public is not in danger.
The police intervention ended shortly before 14h. The Avenue du Bourg-Royal was re-opened to traffic and everything is back to normal in the area.