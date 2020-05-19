Three arteries of Rosemont-La Petite Patrie closed to cars
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Sections of Beaubien and Masson and Saint-Laurent boulevard will be landscaped in the shared pathways of type “transit mall” in order to facilitate the detachment physics.
Three commercial streets of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie will be closed to automobile traffic for the summer season. Sections of Beaubien and Masson and Saint-Laurent boulevard will be landscaped in the shared pathways of type “transit mall ” in order to facilitate the detachment physics in the context of pandemic coronavirus, has announced the borough Tuesday.
Thus, only the pedestrians, cyclists and buses will be able to travel on the segments of these arteries of trade. On Masson street, the section referred to will be from 2nd Avenue to the boulevard Saint-Michel. On Beaubien street, and the section between the streets Christophe-Colomb and St-Denis, which will be prohibited for motorists. As for the Saint-Laurent boulevard, it will be being shared between the streets Saint-Zotique and Jean-Talon, according to a plan developed with the city-centre. These changes should enter into force at the end of may or at the beginning of the month of June.
“It allows us to try new development that has never before been tempted to Montreal. Activities will not resume in full as of may 25, so car traffic will not be very important, ” explains the mayor of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, François Croteau. “It is the perfect backdrop for testing purposes and to adjust if necessary. If you don’t want to have a burn-out collective, it is necessary to find living spaces for people to go out when it’s going to be hot and take a little air, and above all, help the restaurants and the bars to pass through this crisis-there. “
The borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie has granted a mandate to a firm of urban planning in order to develop temporary arrangements for restaurants and bars that can occupy more space on the public domain.
Reflect on new practices
Quebec still has not given the green light to allow the re-opening of these establishments, but François Croteau thinks that it is already necessary to reflect on new practices to deal with the rules of distancing. “If we do not do new development, it’s going to be very difficult for them to survive. It is necessary to be innovative, ” he says.
According to him, it would perhaps be to allow the bars to place orders for take-out, and provide outdoor facilities to allow consumption of alcohol on the public domain. “And if the streets were becoming large terraces open to the sky ? The idea is to test these ideas. “
The borough also intends to allow people to take ownership of parking spaces in residential streets to make adjustments. “People who do not have access to an alley or who don’t have a court and have a balcony, one wants to allow them to have a place to create tables on the street, a vegetable garden, present shows or anything else that can liven up the social life of the citizens. It is a form of urban tactical, ” says Mr. Croteau, stating that citizens must first notify the borough of their intentions.
The mayor Croteau argues that the removal of parking spaces will have little impact. On the commercial streets, “he said, the authorities have noted that the consumption was mainly local :” It will be interesting to see the long-term effects of this change in the habits of life of the people “.
Last Friday, the mayor Valerie Plant had introduced a series of measures to reorganise the public space in the context of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. It was announced the piétonnisation of the avenue du Mont-Royal, the reduction of traffic lanes on several arteries such as the boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Saint-Denis as well as the implementation of the streets are shared in the whole of Old Montreal.