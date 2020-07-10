Three cases of COVID-19 in a sawmill of the North Shore
Resolute forest products has closed until next Monday its facilities Sawmill Bustards, because of three cases of infection with the coronavirus among its employees.
July 9, 2020 14h47
Steeve Paradis
Special Collaboration
BAIE-COMEAU – Resolute forest Products (RFP) closed on Thursday morning the sawmill to Pointe-aux-Outardes near Baie-Comeau, after three of its employees have received a positive test for contamination in coronavirus. For the moment, the factory is closed until next Monday.
“Well, there are three confirmed cases. As a result, we have temporarily closed the Sawmill great Bustards, until Monday”, has launched Louis Bouchard, senior director, public affairs and government relations in LICS.
This temporary closure will allow the company to test all employees who have been in contact with three workers and proceed to the disinfection facilities.
Mr. Bouchard ensures that the company conducts regular testing, and that it comply scrupulously with the instructions issued by the public health. “We are working in close collaboration with the public health,” says the spokesman, who believes that it is a case of the transmission of the community and not of an infection related to someone else on the inside of the plant, which employs around 120 people.
These three new cases bring to 124 the number of registered cases on the North Shore. They are a serious reminder that the pandemic is not over, noted the spokesperson. “We must continue to comply with all the measures,” concluded Mr. Bouchard.
This judgment does not touch the forest operations of the sawmill, which is still continuing.